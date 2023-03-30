PinkNews Futures LGBTQ+ careers event heading to Manchester in May 2023

PinkNews Futures, the largest and most influential LGBTQ+ careers event in the North West of England, is coming to Manchester on Saturday, 20 May.

The free event is the first in a series of PinkNews career-focused events taking place this year and is open to young professionals, students, and those who are looking to take the next step in their career who are part of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally.

The Manchester event will take place in the heart of the city at Etc Venues, 11 Portland St, Manchester, M1 3HU from 10am-6pm BST.

PinkNews Futures exists to empower LGBTQ+ young people with the confidence and knowledge to pursue their career aspirations and find safety in the knowledge that their sexuality and gender will not hinder their ambitions.

Attendees can expect to gain constructive career advice, learn essential workplace skills on how to build themselves up, engage with inclusive employers from around the UK, gain practical skills in CV creation, network with professionals and mentors from various business sectors and have their professional headshot taken for free.

Research from Stonewall and Britain Thinks has uncovered that discrimination in the workplace, lack of home support and anti-LGBTQ+ bullying have devastating impacts on mental health and hinder LGBTQ+ young people from reaching their potential.

Almost 1 in 5 LGBTQ+ people looking for work have faced discrimination trying to get a job because of their identity, while many LGBTQ+ young people also lack the practical support and knowledge they need to find training opportunities and routes into their desired work fields.

PinkNews Futures will bring together experienced professionals, mentors and businesses from a range of different industries and backgrounds in a collection of workshops, drop-in sessions and talks including ‘Advocating for yourself’, ‘Social Mobility and the LGBTQ+ community’, ‘Being yourself at work’ and ‘Managing the symptoms of burnout and stress’.

The aim is that attendees will leave having learnt something new, developed professional connections with inclusive employers, have a better perspective on different career paths, and gain practical skills in CV creation and the opportunity to have their professional headshot snapped.

Registration is now open and free! (PinkNews)

PinkNews Futures will host a panel of expert speakers from across the creative, engineering, freelance and law sectors including:

Sam White, Founder and Global CEO at Stella Insurance

Sam White is the multi-award-winning founder of Freedom Services Group and Stella Insurance Australia (Chair and CEO respectively). Having started her first company in 1999 at age 24 in her sister’s conservatory, 22 years later she employs over 250 staff with offices in Cheadle, Cheshire, and Sydney, Australia.

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Sam is a regular business commentator in media and has been seen discussing current business affairs on BBC’s Wake Up to Money and Ian King Live on Sky News. She also hosts her own podcast Human Business with Sam White where she candidly discusses successes and failures with fellow business owners.

Luke Ives, Equality, Diversity and Inclusive Manager at Arup

Luke delivers on the firm’s global EDI strategy and leads the UK LGBTQ+ inclusion improvement action plan – achieving gold status and 2nd position on Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index in 2023. As Vice-Chair of Trustees for The Proud Trust, the home of LGBTQ+ youth, he is responsible for governing the charity’s activities, including the delivery of their new £2.5m LGBTQ+ community centre.

As a past Executive Committee member of Building Equality, Luke coordinated an alliance of 60+ construction and engineering organisations to drive LGBTQ+ inclusion to make the industry more welcoming and supportive for marginalised communities. Luke was a Top 10 Diversity Hero at The British LGBT Awards in 2022, a UK Construction Week role model in 2020/21 and an OUTstanding future leader in 2019.

Sophie Galustian, Actor, Writer and Comedian

Sophie is a queer actor, writer and comedian from Manchester. She has written and starred in her own short comedy for the BBC called Peck Ed’s and is a series regular in the Channel 4 comedy Everyone Else Burns. Her debut book No Worries If Not is out on 13 April – a comedic story of growing up working class and queer.

Kyle A. Jones, Agile Delivery Manager at Accenture

Kyle has worked with Accenture for more than five years as a technology delivery consultant. In addition to his day job, Kyle serves as the North West Pride Lead, giving his LGBTQ+ co-workers an inclusive environment where they may develop, learn and network.

Emilie Kofler, Founder & President of Sheffield LGBT+ & Allies Network (PLAN) at Sheffield University

Emilie is in her final year at the University of Sheffield, studying Business Management with Russian and Spanish. Having completed a summer internship, she has secured a graduate role at HSBC in Strategy & Transformation. Originally from a small village in Italy, Emilie is the first one in the family to go to university and live abroad. Since starting university, she has been able to explore and embrace her identity as part of the LGBT+ community.

More speakers and businesses recruiting for young talent are due to be announced in the coming weeks before the event on Saturday 20 May 2023.



Young people wishing to attend the event need to reserve their spot via the PinkNews Futures website as spaces are limited.