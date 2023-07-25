This is where you can get the England Lionesses official team merch

Fans of the England Lionesses can get their hands on the official team kit and merch.

It’s currently being worn by the team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Women’s World Cup will see a record 32 teams compete for football’s biggest prize throughout July and August, with the final set to take place on 20 August at the Sydney Olympic Stadium.

The England women’s squad have been repping the 2023 official kit which is sponsered by and available from Nike.

After a historic 2-1 victory over Germany at the Euros in 2022 at Wembley Stadium, demand for England Lionesses kits and merch sky rocketed.

If their success continues in 2023 it’s likely to happen once again, so you can get your hands on the official team kit early.

Fans can buy the kit currently being worn by the team, which includes out and proud players Rachel Daly, Jess Carter, Bethany England and Lauren Hemp.

It was also repped by Georgia Stanway who scored the winning goal for the Lionesses during their opening match against Haiti in Brisbane.

The official England 2023 Match Home shirt is available to buy from Nike alongside the blue shorts.

The white shirt features the Nike swoosh logo alongside the Three Lions emblem and blue detailing.

Plus you can also get it customised with your favourite player’s name and number on the front and back.

There’s other shirts available including the 2023 Stadium Home shirt, which is white and navy or the 2023 Match Away and Stadium Away shirts, which come in a graphic blue design.

There’s also apparel pieces including the Anthem Football Jacket, which continues the blue theme, or the cream and white Football Jacket and light pink pullover hoodie.

You can shop the national England football team’s kits at nike.com.