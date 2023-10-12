Madonna’s Celebration Tour is expected to include more than 40 songs from across her 40-year career, according to the show’s musical director, Stuart Price.

Madonna, 65, will will kick off the eagerly awaited Celebration Tour at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (14 October), three months later than originally planned.

The Queen of Pop was forced to postpone the tour’s start date from July to October after being put in the ICU with a “serious bacterial infection” back in June.

It seems as though the tour, which is Madonna’s first ever greatest hits show, will be more than worth the wait.

What is the setlist for Madonna’s Celebration Tour?

According to producer and musical director Stuart Price, the setlist for Madonna’s Celebration Tour will feature more than 40 songs.

He referred to the tour as a “documentary through [Madonna’s] vast career” but admitted it was a “big challenge” selecting which songs would end up in the final show.

“In two hours, can you get all of it in? That’s hard. But every great moment she’s had, we took a bit of it,” he said.

Madonna was hospitalised just weeks before her world tour was due to start. (Getty)

Fans can expect songs from all of her 14 studio albums, including some of her greatest hits like “Borderline”, “Music”, “Holiday” and “Vogue”.

According to the BBC, approximately 25 songs will be performed on the Celebration Tour, with a further 20 being interpolated through other songs or featuring as interludes between acts.

Many Madonna fans are convinced that her 1998 number one hit “Frozen” and 1993 top three single “Erotica” will definitely be on the setlist, as they have reportedly been heard during rehearsals.

Stuart Price added that “a greatest hit doesn’t have to be a song,” rather “a wardrobe, it can be a video, or a statement,” suggesting that fans can expect a walkthrough some of Madonna’s biggest career moments.

It will also be a reflection on where the world is at right now, and how Madonna relates the world back to her discography.

Madonna. (Warner Bros/Getty)

“A lot of the powerful moments [in this show] are to do with where the music intersects with something that society was going through, especially something emotional, like the Aids crisis. Those moments are incredibly powerful,” Price added.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour kicks off in London on 14 October. It will head to Europe later in October and through November, before heading to North America in January, February and March.

