The US has introduced several new anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the first few weeks 2024, and most of them specifically target the trans community.

After a year in which over 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced across 49 states – a massive increase since 2022 – even more horrific bills have been introduced in West Virginia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina.

While not all of these bills will become laws, it’s clear that lawmakers across the country using their power and influence to push bigoted legislation has a profoundly negative impact on the mental health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ folks.

A 2023 survey found a third of young LGBTQ+ people said their mental health had suffered due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies and laws.

The legacy of discriminatory laws in 2023 only appears to be continuing into 2024, with new anti-LGBTQ+ bills being introduced already, as well as several laws being fought over in the courts.

Which new bills have been introduced in 2024?

If I lived in West Virginia, under this bill I wouldn't be able to pick up my child from school. The absurd nature of this is only overshadowed by the outright bigotry on display. https://t.co/vtF1YNiU0n — Shauna (@HellinPastels) January 11, 2024

Which bills from 2023 are being challenged?

You may like to watch

These bills are just some of the legislation still being debated across the US. For a more exhaustive rundown of bills being tracked, visit the Trans Legislation website.