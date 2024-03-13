Megan Thee Stallion announces ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour details

Megan Thee Stallion has announced the Hot Girl Summer Tour details – and this is everything we know so far.

The rapper will take the upcoming tour to venues across North America, Europe and the UK from mid May.

Announcing the run of shows, she said: “HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR.

“Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY. I told you what cities today to get yall prepared!… im so exciteddddd.”

She also added that the official dates and venues for each city will be confirmed on Wednesday, 20 March.

You may like to watch

It’s not yet known if the list of cities is in chronological order, but it begins with Minneapolis and includes the likes of Chicago, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas and Houston to name a few.

There’s 27 dates in total, with Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London featuring as well as Cologne, Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin.

In January she teased the tour in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, saying: “Oh, we’re having the tour this year.”

“The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024 summer time. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer since 2019,” she added.

Megan also hinted that a full album is coming ahead of the summer, saying: “So this is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

The LP would follow up 2022’s Traumazine and is expected to feature singles “Cobra” and the number one hit “Hiss”.

You can find out everything we know so far about Megan Thee Stallion’s tour and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

The ticket on-sale dates and times will be revealed when she announces the full tour schedule on 20 March.

This will include general sale as well as presales, which fans will be able to sign up to.

Tickets for the tour will be available via Ticketmaster.

These are the confirmed cities for the Hot Girl Summer Tour so far, with dates announced on 20 March.