You can still get Taylor Swift tickets for the UK leg of The Eras Tour – and this is everything you need to know.

The singer is currently on the European leg of the huge tour, having played four nights in Paris and three nights in Stockholm.

Fans were treated to her biggest hits, as well as a newly added section for The Tortured Poets Department album.

While the surprise song set featured the likes of “Paris”, “Maroon”, “Guilty as Sin?” and mashups of “Is It Over Now?”, “Out of Woods” and “I Think He Knows”, “Gorgeous” to name a few.

The tour is heading to Lisbon and Madrid throughout May and Lyon in early June before it finally arrives in the UK.

Taylor Swift will bring The Eras Tour to the UK this June. (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The UK leg of The Eras Tour will begin on 7 June in Edinburgh, with three nights planned in the city.

Swift will then perform at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on 13-15 June and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 18 June.

The tour will then take over Wembley Stadium for an incredible eight nights, starting on 21-23 June.

She’s set to return to the iconic London venue on 15-17 August and 19-20 August.

Ahead of the tour arriving in the UK, you can find out everything you need to know about tickets, dates and setlist below.

Can I still get Taylor Swift tickets for the UK leg of The Eras Tour?

There’s a number of ways to still get tickets for the UK dates on The Eras Tour.

It was recently confirmed by AXS and Ticketmaster that: “The ‘lead booker’ policy has been removed, meaning that the person whose name is on the account used to purchase tickets is no longer required to attend the event.”

This means tickets can be re-sold and transferred to another fan, and the original lead booker doesn’t need to be in attendance.

The transfer or resale option will be activated closer to the show dates, so fans can keep an eye out on Ticketmaster for official resale tickets.

Another way to secure tickets is if you signed up for the Ticketmaster or AXS verified fan sale when they were originally released in 2023. If you didn’t receive a code (aka you were waitlisted) then keep checking your inbox. This is because more tickets – e.g. production tickets – will be released ahead of the shows so you may be sent a code for the chance to purchase them.

There’s other resale options including Viagogo, with fans snapping up cheap tickets ahead of her shows in Stockholm, however fans should be cautious of the resale site.

Ticketmaster and AXS said: “The only way to obtain a valid ticket for Taylor Swift’s shows is via the approved ticket agents. In the UK, the approved ticket agents are Ticketmaster, AXS or directly through the venue’s website. Any tickets found to be purchased via re-sale on the non-official secondary market will not be valid for entry into the concerts and will be cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of sale.”

Viagogo responded to this statement saying: “Viagogo is a regulated marketplace where fans have the guarantee.”

7-9 June – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh – tickets

13-15 June – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool – tickets

18 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff – tickets

21-23 June – Wembley Stadium, London – tickets

15-17 August – Wembley Stadium, London – tickets

19-20 August – Wembley Stadium, London – tickets

What will The Eras Tour setlist be in the UK?

Taylor Swift performing during the folklore/evermore set on The Eras Tour. (Michael Campanella/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

This is the setlist for the singer’s shows in Paris and Stockholm, including the newly added The Tortured Poets Department section. Fans can expect a similar run during her UK tour dates, as well as two (or more) surprise songs each night during the acoustic set.

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 minute version)

Speak Now

Enchanted

Reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

folklore/evermore

cardigan

betty

champagne problems

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

majorie

willow

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him / So High School

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

Surprise Songs

surprise song one

surprise song two

Midnights