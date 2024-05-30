Nicholas Galitzine to play He-Man in Masters of the Universe live-action film

Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as He-Man in the upcoming live-action movie of Masters of the Universe.

The actor has recently appeared in the gay period drama Mary & George, as well as the Prime Video rom-com with Anne Hathaway, The Idea of You. But now, the star is set to take on the iconic Mattel superhero in the delayed He-Man movie, according to Variety.

Plot details for Masters of the Universe are largely being kept under wraps, but we do know that it is based on the popular 1982 action figure. A prior synopsis detailed how He-Man crashed down to Earth as a child. He grows up and travels back to his home planet in order to defend it from the villain Skeletor.

The news of his upcoming role comes after an almost two-decade-long back and forth to get it onto the big screen. The film was initially set for Warner Bros. and Sony in 2007 before Netflix took over, who then cancelled the film in 2023 over budget restraints.

While He-Man’s sexuality in the movie isn’t clear at this stage, playing with action figures or Barbie dolls is often hailed as a queer rite of passage. Galitzine has fronted numerous gay roles, including Red, White & Royal Blue. So, we wouldn’t be surprised if a queer He-Man could be a possibility.

He’s also played LGBTQ+ characters in films and TV shows including Angelo in Legends, Handsome Devil, and The Craft: Legacy – despite identifying publicly as a straight man.

“I am Nick, and I’m not my role,” he said about playing queer characters to British GQ. “I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories. I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I’m taking up someone’s space, and perhaps guilt.”

Masters of the Universe is set to premiere on 5 June 2026.