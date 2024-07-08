Gaten Matarazzo isn’t trans and that’s not why Stranger Things‘ filming is delayed.

An incorrect Facebook post claimed that Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo is trans and that’s the reason for filming being delayed.

In fact, the post shares an image of Hereditary actress Milly Shapiro.

21-year-old Matarazzo has played Dustin Henderson in the Netflix science-fiction-horror drama series since the first season in 2016.

Currently, the fifth and final season of the hit show is in production and more than halfway complete.

This rumour began on Facebook last week (4 July) with a post shared on the public page ‘The Critical Drinker’.

“Netflix reveals reason for delays in filming of Stranger Things 5,” the post reads.

These images aren’t Gaten Matarazzo, but actor Milly Shapiro. (Facebook screenshot)

“As many know, actress Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, has become trans in the last year. And the writers had to redraw the entire Season 5 script to incorporate Dustin’s transition into the plot.

“It has not yet been revealed what this change will be, but Netflix and the authors said it will be something beautiful and respectful.”

It’s even easier to debunk as the four images of the individual that the post claims to be Matarazzo is singer and Hereditary actor Shapiro.

Unbelievably, a few people in the comments seem to believe the post though many were quick to call out the complete inaccuracy detailed.

“That’s not him lmaooooo, he’s not trans. That’s the girl from hereditary,” one commenter wrote.

Another posted: “Next level trolling right here.”

Others even used this completely false post as an excuse to post some transphobic rhetoric: “The fact that you had me there for a few seconds until I looked it up tells me how crazy of a world we live in. It could very well have been true.”

What do we know about Stranger Things Season 5?

With the final season of Stranger Things more than halfway complete, what do we know about the show’s final bow?

It’s been two years since the last instalment, season four, so fans are hungry to see the world of the Upside Down on their screens.

The show’s co-creator Ross Duffer gave fans a taste of the forthcoming season with a photo of the huge cast and crew on set to his Instagram page.

“Week 24. Happy halfway to the best cast and crew ever,” Duffer posted.

As well as Matarazzo, show regulars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Caleb McLaughlin are set to return.

According to Maya Hawke, who plays Robin in the show, fans who want to binge the final season may have to take some time off work.

Speaking on the Podcrushed podcast, Hawke noted each episode’s runtime is equivalent to a feature-length film.

Currently, there is no release date for Stranger Things Season 5 as the show is still in production, we may have to wait until next year or 2026.