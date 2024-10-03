This viral hair removal product is on sale for Amazon Prime Day

This popular hair removal product is part of this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon’s Big Deals Prime Day takes place across 8-9 October and shoppers can get the viral laser hair remover for it’s cheapest price ever.

The laser hair removal device is from the brand Ulike, and has been designed for all bodies to achieve “long-lasting” hair removal from your own home.

The Ulike Air 10 promises visible results in just two weeks, with slower hair regrowth and a 96.52 percent hair reduction.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

#Air10 #Newest #ulikeair10 #hairy ♬ original sound – Dr. Joe, M.D. 🩺 @drjoe_md The Ulike Air10 home hair removal device feels like a leap forward in technology. I can’t imagine paying for laser hair removal when you can do this at home. @Ulike Beauty sent me the Air10 for review but I am NOT making any money on commissions or sales of these devices! I just wanted to bring you a discount on something I genuinely use all the time! If you want to try it, use the CODE: “Joe2024” for $100 off and the link is in my bio! #ulikehairremoval

Some of its features include an ice-cooling technology, which provides “nearly painless hair removal”. It retains a contact temperature below 65 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can have a safe hair removal treatment from head to toe.

It’s part of the huge Amazon Big Deals Prime Day, which takes place this October, which will see the Ulike Air 10 at its lowest price of the year.

Ahead of Prime Day, you can find out everything you need to know about the deal and what the reviews are saying, below.

What are the Ulike deals for Prime Day?

There’s two featured deals taking place for Prime Day. This includes the Ulike AIR10, which is priced at $269 instead of $399 when you use the code: PDULIKEA10.

You can also get a discount on the Ulike AIR3, which has dropped from $329 to $189 when you use the code PDULIKEA3 during Prime Day.

What do the reviews say?

Ulike promises visible hair reductions in two weeks. (Amazon/Ulike)

One five star review said: “I was on the fence about this purchase for a couple years … truly, I love this product and highly recommend it. It is money well spent.”

Another wrote: “After just a few uses, I started seeing less hair growth and smoother skin. It was a huge relief to find that the process was virtually pain-free – just a slight cool touch which is nothing compared to waxing!

“I have to admit, patience is key here. You won’t see overnight results, but with consistent use, the hair reduction is definitely noticeable. And it’s way more cost-effective in the long run compared to regular salon visits,” they added.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

The Prime Big Deal Days sale takes place between 8-9 October and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

It marks the second Prime Day sale in 2024, following the sale in July.

If you’re already a Prime member then you don’t need to do anything, just log into your account to access the deals including the Ulike AIR offers.

For those who aren’t signed up, you can join Amazon Prime with a 30-day free trial to access the deals and either cancel your subscription and pay nothing, or keep it for £8.99/$14.99 per month.

To sign up an find out more about the Prime Day deals head to Amazon.