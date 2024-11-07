Robbie Williams teases UK and European tour announcement.

Robbie Williams has teased an upcoming UK and European tour announcement – and this is everything we know so far.

The singer confirmed details of the soundtrack for his upcoming biopic, Better Man and revealed that tour news will be coming “soon”.

In a social media post, he shared a pre-order link to purchase the album saying that every album purchase on his website also entitles customers to “early access to the next UK & EU tour”.

“More details are coming soon…”, he continued in the post.

The Motion Picture Soundtrack of BETTER MAN is available to pre-order now from the official store – including a limited-time bundle featuring a poster hand-signed by Robbie >> https://t.co/dXvsY72lcj



Every pre-order of the ‘Better Man’ soundtrack from the official store will… pic.twitter.com/Txj3CLkgeC — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) November 7, 2024

The album will be released on 26 December, a day after the film’s release date in the UK, and features re-recorded versions of songs from William’s catalogue.

The biopic tells the story of the singer’s life, from his early days in childhood to his success with boyband Take That, as well as his solo career.

Williams stars in the film – but as a reimagined CGI monkey version of himself.

In a statement director Michael Gracey revealed how this came to be: “Robbie would say things like, ‘I’m up the back dancing like a monkey’.

“After a while, I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be amazing to represent Robbie as a monkey in the film?’ Because Robbie is telling this story – and that’s how he sees himself.”

Earlier this year Williams headlined BST Hyde Park for the second time, performing hits including “Rock DJ”, “Feel”, “Kids”, “She’s The One” and “Angels”.

He also played shows in Germany and Spain, but an upcoming tour would mark his first since the XXV Tour, which wrapped up in Australia in 2023.

Below you can find out everything we know so far about Robbie Williams tickets for his upcoming tour.

How do I get Robbie Williams presale tickets?

Fans who pre-order his album Better Man from the official store here will receive early access to tickets.

The on-sale dates and times for tickets and priority access will be confirmed at a later date when Williams announces the tour.