Brian Jordan Alvarez, the star and creator of sitcom English Teacher, has refuted a former co-star’s allegations of sexual assault, branding them “outrageous falsehoods”.

Alvarez, who leads the show as high school teacher Evan at a “professional, political, and personal” intersection of his life with several guest stars including Trixie Mattel, also wrote the 2016 web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.

The series starred M3gan star Alvarez alongside Stephanie Koenig (who also appears in English Teacher) and Jon Ebeling.

Ebeling has recently allegated in an article first published by New York Magazine’s Vulture (17 Dec) that Alvarez sexually assaulted him. In it, Vulture reports that Ebeling claimed Alvarez “pressured” him and “sexually assaulted” him, once at Ebeling’s apartment, and once while filming a sexual scene for The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.

Vulture reports that Ebeling filed a police report with the LAPD on 1 September this year, and then reported Alvarez to the Screen Actors Guild.

Jonathan Ebeling (second from L) has accused Brian Jordan Alvarez (wearing jacked and tie) of sexual assault. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

A spokesperson for Alvarez has now responded to the claims, denying them strenuously to E! News, and claiming that any interactions were “always entirely consensual — as numerous witnesses have attested.”

“Indeed, in 2018, two years after this alleged incident, Mr. Ebeling himself unambiguously said as much on tape,” a spokesperson for Alvarez told E! News in a statement.

“For many months, Mr. Ebeling has peddled his falsehoods to anyone who would listen but, when confronted with proof of his duplicity and definitive evidence provided by third parties showing why Mr. Ebeling should not be trusted, numerous media outlets declined to print his outrageous claims.”

“Sadly, New York Magazine displayed no such judgment,” it said, “in its reckless headlong pursuit of publishing a salacious, attention-grabbing article, no matter the truth.”

“That’s beyond disappointing and is a deeply troubling reflection on New York Magazine’s ethics—and anyone tempted to republish Mr. Ebeling’s claims should be aware of the risks involved in doing so,” it continued. “Brian is currently taking legal advice as he considers his next steps.”

Brian Jordan Alvarez stars as teacher Evan Marquez in queer comedy English Teacher. (FX Networks/YouTube)

The first alleged sexual assault occurred when Ebeling was dating Koenig. He said he had told Alvarez “no” to suggestions of being physically intimate numerous times before he allowed the show’s creator to perform oral sex on him, then “pretended to fall asleep”.

Ebeling later told police he “felt coerced into the act and that he identifies his sexual orientation as heterosexual,” per the September 2024 police report.

The alleged second incident occurred on set for The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo in 2016. Ebeling alleged he was sexually assaulted by Alvarez while filming a sex scene, with him claiming the Will & Grace alum went under a blanket on set and began performing oral sex on him.

“I am assuming nobody on set knows what’s going on under the comforter and I’m just frozen,” Ebeling said. “I didn’t know what to do. I’m on set with my director, who is assaulting me. It was a horrible feeling.”

PinkNews has reached out to Brian Jordan Alvarez for comment.