Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s participation at the Paris 2024 Olympics is “not a transgender issue”, a spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said.

Khelif beat Italy’s Angela Carini on Thursday (1 August), in a fight that has reignited an online storm about her participation in the Games, despite the fact she has been confirmed as eligible to enter the women’s boxing event.

The welterweight bout lasted just 46 seconds, with the Italian boxer saying she was forced to concede defeat.

“I am heartbroken,” Carina said, reports The Guardian. “Regardless of the person I had in front of me, which doesn’t interest me, regardless of all the row, I just wanted to win.”

Khelif previously competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting were disqualified from last year’s World Championships after failing to meet eligibility criteria.

Imane Khelif (R) and Lin Yu-Ting (L) (Getty)

Lin, who represents Taiwan, was stripped of third place at last year’s World Championships after failing a gender eligibility test. Khelif was disqualified in New Delhi for failing a testosterone level test, following information from the IOC.

Further details on why the pair were disqualified from the World Championships were not given at the time.

‘All the competitors comply with the eligibility rules’

IOC spokesman Mark Adams addressed the controversy again on Thursday (1 August), reiterating that Khelif and Lin both comply with Olympic eligibility rules and clarifying that their participation had nothing to do with trans issues.

“I repeat, all the competitors comply with the eligibility rules”, Adams stated (via The Guardian). “But what I would say is that this involves real people.”

He added: “And, by the way, this is not a transgender issue. I should make this absolutely clear.”

Khelif told the BBC after her latest victory: “I am here for gold. I will fight anybody, I will fight them all.”

The IOC previously said that “all athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games comply with the competitions eligibility and entry regulations as well as all applicable medical regulations”.

In response to claims about Khelif, the Algerian Olympic Committee said it “strongly condemns the unethical targeting and maligning” of their boxer, calling the attacks on her “deeply unfair”.

Featherweight Lin is set to take on Sitora Turdibekova on Friday (2 August).