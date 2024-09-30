The Driver Era announce 2025 world tour dates and ticket details
The Driver Era have announced details of headline world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.
They will embark on The Obsession Tour, with dates planned for Australia and New Zealand, North America and South America.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 4 October via Ticketmaster.
It’s set to begin on 18 January in Auckland and head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, before stopping off across the US.
The huge tour will see Rocky and Ross Lynch head to Chicago, Houston, Salt Lake City, Tampa, Philadelphia, New York and Boston to name a few.
In 2024 they released tracks “Get off My Phone” and “You Keep Me Up at Night”, which are expected to be lifted off an upcoming album.
It would mark their first since 2022’s Summer Mixtape, which marked their third studio album overall.
This October they’ll embark on a UK and European tour, stopping off in the likes of Manchester, London, Berlin, Brussels, Milan and Oslo.
Ahead of The Driver Era tickets going on sale for their 2025 tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.
When do The Driver Era tickets go on sale?
They go on general sale at 10am local time on 4 October via Ticketmaster.
Fans can sign up for the North American presale at signup.ticketmaster.com/thedriverera. You’ll need to do this before 10pm PT on 1 October. You’ll then be text a link to the presale on 2 October.
Fans in Australia and New Zealand can access the presale from 10am local time on 2 October via thedriverera.com. You’ll need to use the code ‘OBSESSION’ to access it.
Fans in Brazil and Chile can also access a presale from 10am local time on 2 October via thedriverera.com. You’ll need to use the code ‘OBSESSION’ to access it.
What are the tour dates?
- 18 January – Auckland Town Hall, Auckland – tickets
- 21 January – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – tickets
- 24 January – Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park – tickets
- 25 January – Festival Hall Melbourne, West Melbourne – tickets
- 27 January – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide – tickets
- 7 March – FTL War Memorial, Fort Lauderdale, FL – tickets
- 8 March – Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL – tickets
- 10 March – Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, AL – tickets
- 11 March – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA – tickets
- 13 March – UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, PA – tickets
- 14 March – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL – tickets
- 16 March – The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH – tickets
- 19 March – Vibrant Music Hall, Waukee, IA – tickets
- 21 March – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX – tickets
- 22 March – 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX – tickets
- 24 March – Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO – tickets
- 26 March – The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT – tickets
- 28 March – Revolution Concert House, Garden City, ID – tickets
- 25 April – Estadio Obras Sanitarias, Comuna 13 – tickets
- 27 April – Teatro Caupolican, Santiago – tickets
- 30 April – Sacadura 154, Rio de Janeiro – tickets
- 2 May – Tom Brasil, Sao Paulo – tickets
- 30 May – BMO Pavilion, Milwaukee, WI – tickets
- 31 May – Armory, Minneapolis, MN – tickets
- 2 June – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, MI – tickets
- 3 June – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN – tickets
- 5 June – Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, Canada – tickets
- 6 June – Artpark, Lewiston, NY – tickets
- 8 June – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT – tickets
- 9 June – SummerStage in Central Park, New York, NY – tickets
- 11 June – The Met, Philadelphia, PA – tickets
- 13 June – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ – tickets
- 14 June – Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA – tickets
- 16 June – Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore, MD – tickets
- 20 June – Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC – tickets
- 21 June – Firefly Distillery, North Charleston, SC – tickets
- 22 June – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC – tickets
- 24 June – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN – tickets
- 27 June – Saint Louis Music Park, Maryland Heights, MO – tickets
- 29 June – Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO – tickets
- 1 July – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX – tickets
- 3 July – Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ – tickets
- 5 July – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV – tickets
- 9 July – WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA – tickets
- 10 July – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver – tickets
- 11 July – Theater Of The Clouds, Portland, OR – tickets
- 15 July – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA – tickets
- 16 July – Gallagher Square, San Diego, CA – tickets