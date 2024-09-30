The Driver Era announce 2025 world tour dates and ticket details

The Driver Era have announced details of headline world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

They will embark on The Obsession Tour, with dates planned for Australia and New Zealand, North America and South America.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

It’s set to begin on 18 January in Auckland and head to Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide, before stopping off across the US.

The huge tour will see Rocky and Ross Lynch head to Chicago, Houston, Salt Lake City, Tampa, Philadelphia, New York and Boston to name a few.

In 2024 they released tracks “Get off My Phone” and “You Keep Me Up at Night”, which are expected to be lifted off an upcoming album.

It would mark their first since 2022’s Summer Mixtape, which marked their third studio album overall.

This October they’ll embark on a UK and European tour, stopping off in the likes of Manchester, London, Berlin, Brussels, Milan and Oslo.

Ahead of The Driver Era tickets going on sale for their 2025 tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do The Driver Era tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 4 October via Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up for the North American presale at signup.ticketmaster.com/thedriverera. You’ll need to do this before 10pm PT on 1 October. You’ll then be text a link to the presale on 2 October.

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can access the presale from 10am local time on 2 October via thedriverera.com. You’ll need to use the code ‘OBSESSION’ to access it.

Fans in Brazil and Chile can also access a presale from 10am local time on 2 October via thedriverera.com. You’ll need to use the code ‘OBSESSION’ to access it.