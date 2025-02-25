Nicholas Galitzine has shared a glimpse of himself in his upcoming role of He-Man, confirming that “after months of intense training” production for the live-action movie Masters of the Universe is finally underway.

The actor has performed in a series of queer roles, including gay period drama Mary & George and Red, White & Royal Blue. But now, the star has confirmed he is taking on the iconic Mattel superhero in the delayed He-Man movie, after months of speculation.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (24 February), the 30-year-old shared a first look of himself as Prince Adam of Eternia. “After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on#MastersOfTheUniverse,” he wrote in the caption.

The image saw a close-up of Galitzine’s ripped, shirtless torso as he held his character’s Power Sword. “Our director Travis Knight has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world,” he continued.

“I can’t wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!”

While plot details for the upcoming film have mostly been kept under wraps, IMDb says the storyline is as follows: “In furthest regions of space the kingdom of Eternia is threatened by the villainous Skeletor and his mischievous armies of darkness. To save his father’s kingdom and protect the lives of those he holds dear young Prince Adam has to retrieve a mythical sword and become the fabled warrior only known as ‘He-Man’.”

Galitzine first confirmed he would be taking on the role in May last year. “I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in Masters of the Universe,” he wrote via an Instagram post at the time.

The movie, which will also see stars including Idris Elba and Jared Leto featuring, is underway after an almost two-decade-long back and forth to get it onto the big screen. The film was initially set for Warner Bros. and Sony in 2007 before Netflix took over, who then cancelled the film in 2023 over budget restraints.

Masters of the Universe is set to premiere in June 2026.