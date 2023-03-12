Controversial right-wing television channel GB News offered a cringeworthy “alternative” Match of the Day broadcast on Saturday night that included casual homophobia and no actual football.

The BBC’s flagship Saturday sports highlights programme ran with no presenters or pundits and was cut to a run time of 20 minutes.

Today’s MOTD2 is expected to be similarly reduced due to the continuing row over presenter Gary Lineker’s tweet criticising the government’s “cruel and inhumane” anti-refugee asylum policy and comparing the home secretary Suella Braverman’s language to 1930s Germany.

GB News decided to run its own “alternative” to Match of the Day on Saturday (11 March), which saw Twitter users offer praise for reminding them “how brilliant” the BBC’s real MOTD usually is.

Just a bit of casual homophobia to add to the antisemitic conspiracy theories and COVID denialism pic.twitter.com/9yehPZkbRU — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 12, 2023

It was also compared to the 1994 satirical programme The Day Today – which parodies television news and current affairs shows and features Steve Coogan as his iconic Alan Partridge character.

In a clip shared on Twitter, presenter Patrick Christys calls Lineker “a rabid lefty” and suggests he must “quite like Brighton because it’s full of rainbow flags and woke people”.

Social media users have been quick to point out the homophobia present in Christys’ “joke”.

By the way, the “alternative” MOTD on GB News last night criticising Brighton for having “rainbow flags” is homophobia. I can’t spin it any other way. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 12, 2023

Presenter Patrick Christys tweeted on Sunday morning about how great GB News’ alternative Match of the Day was, calling it “the most mental, hilarious, loveably calamitous, completely cobbled together bit of magic I’ve ever been a part of”.

“I’ve never had that much fun on telly,” he said.

Last night’s Alternative Match of the Day on @GBNEWS was the most mental, hilarious, loveably calamitous, completely cobbled together bit of magic I’ve ever been a part of. I’ve never had that much fun on telly. Thanks to everyone who tuned in, and everyone behind the scenes! ❤️ — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) March 12, 2023

This weekend, GB News was also criticised for airing claims that parents who take their children to a drag queen story hour have “narcissistic personality disorder”.

Now GB News is airing claims that Mums and Dads have "narcissistic personality disorder" if they take their kids to Drag Queen Story Hour – is this really what @Jet2Tweets want to be associated with? pic.twitter.com/rrrKR03wag — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) March 11, 2023

On Thursday (9 March), Press Gazette reported that GB News had made losses ten times greater than revenue for its first year on air.

Its Companies House accounts reveal losses of £31m in its first year on combined advertising and digital revenues of £3.6m, but its directors reportedly remain “satisfied” with where the broadcaster stands.