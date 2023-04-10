ITV’s poignant documentary For The Love of Paul O’Grady ended with a touching tribute to the comedian’s former long-term partner, Brendan Murphy.

The celebratory new film For the Love of Paul O’Grady aired on ITV on Sunday (9 April) to honour the life of the television powerhouse and trailblazing drag artist, who died “unexpectedly and peacefully” at the age of 67 last month.

Over the past 20 years, O’Grady carved out an acclaimed presenting career, fronting series including Channel 4’s The New Paul O’Grady Show, ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, and the long-running BBC Radio 2 show, Paul O’Grady on the Wireless, which ended last year.

A longtime LGBTQ+ activist, the entertainer is also credited with helping to bring drag into the mainstream and bolster much-needed LGBTQ+ representation on the small screen with his beloved drag persona Lily Savage.

Alongside tributes to O’Grady from fans and friends such as Jonathan Ross and Carol Vorderman, and a memorable section of TV highlights of the iconic Lily Savage, the ITV special featured a subtle but touching tribute to his former best friend, manager and lover, Brendan Murphy.

As the programme drew to a close, the message “In loving memory of Paul O’Grady MBE” appeared on screen, before “RIP Brendan Murphy” popped up in the credits.

Who was Brendan Murphy?

Murphy was O’Grady’s business partner, best friend and former lover, and the pair were together for 25 years.

Murphy’s death was part of the reason O’Grady chose to retire his drag alter ego Lily Savage.

“When you’re with someone 25 years, they’re family,” O’Grady said about his relationship with Murphy. “We used to fight like cat and dog. We were two alpha males vying to be top dog. He was a tricky b****** and I can be tricky too. We’d have real punch-ups.

“But I’d tell him everything. Suddenly, I was totally on my own.”

How did Murphy die?

Murphy died in 2005 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He died two days before O’Grady’s 50th birthday at Charing Cross Hospital.

Speaking about their time together, O’Grady told The Mirror: “It transcended any sexual relationship we’d had. This was a partnership. A double act, Emma Peel and Steed, Laurel and Hardy. We were both 49, barely able to believe what we’d achieved: I’d just won a BAFTA for the Paul O’Grady Show, then suddenly bang, he’s gone…

He added: “One day I had this mate who was feisty and on the ball, the next he’s saying to me, ‘What’s this?’ and I realise he’s pointing at a cup.

“We got him in for an MRI scan and waited. When they told us it was brain cancer, I knew this was the end, but somehow we had to get through it.”

Paul O’Grady speaks at Rainbow Honours last year. (Getty)

Who is Andre Portasio?

O’Grady married Andre Portasio, a former ballet dancer rom Brazil, in August 2017 after 11 years of dating.

The couple tied the knot in a 30-minute ceremony in the gardens of The Goring Hotel, in central London, The Sun reported.

Celebrity guests included acting legend Ian McKellen, EastEnders star turned Labour peer, Michael Cashman, and comedian Julian Clary.

Portasio confirmed O’Grady’s death with a heartbreaking statement on 28 March.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” he said. “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”