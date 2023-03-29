Following the death of presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady, the LGBTQ+ community is sharing memories of his incalculable impact on British drag culture.

The LGBTQ+ community is coming together to share memories of the late Paul O’Grady following news of the beloved broadcaster’s death in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The trailblazing entertainer passed away unexpectedly aged 67 on Tuesday evening, his husband Andre Portasio confirmed in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” he said. “We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.”

Lilly Savage (aka Paul O’Grady) attends The BRIT Awards 1995, Monday 20 February 1995, Alexandra Palace, London, England. (JMEnternational/Getty Images)

During his long and storied career, O’Grady became a much-loved part of British culture with his numerous game and chat shows such The Paul O’Grady Show and Blind Date, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning programme For The Love Of Dogs.

But it was the iconic 90s show Blankety Blank that made the comedian a household name, and introduced the nation to his hilarious, foul-mouthed drag queen persona Lily Savage.

Brilliant and mischievous though O’Grady undoubtedly was, the impact of beaming a raucous drag queen into the nation’s living rooms, and simultaneously giving visibility to both drag culture and the LGBTQ+ community, can’t be underestimated.

'I don't think there's anyone who does the job that I do that doesn't class Paul as an icon'



Danny Beard who won the RuPaul's Drag Race UK told #BBCBreakfast about his sadness at the death of Paul O'Gradyhttps://t.co/7Dq7Ppd2PH pic.twitter.com/e231nhG3O0 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 29, 2023

Danny Beard, winner of the fourth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, said O’Grady was “the most important person in British culture for drag” in an emotional tribute on BBC Breakfast.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who does the job that I do that doesn’t class Paul as an icon,” Beard explained.

“Paul was a trailblazer, they were on telly just after the AIDS crisis. They’ve been the most important person, I think, in British culture for drag, for the queer community.

“This is a really sad loss today.”

Other fans are remembering how revolutionary it was to see a drag queen on primetime TV, giving much-needed representation to the LGBTQ+ community while becoming a national treasure who cut across British society.

“Few entertainers have the range of Paul O’Grady,” wrote author Phillip J. Ellis. “As foulmouthed, poison-heartedly hilarious Lily Savage, he was countless Brits’ first drag queen. As a dog-loving TV host he was your gran’s favourite celebrity, normalising homosexuality in living rooms up and down the country”.

Writer and broadcaster Damian Barr, meanwhile, wrote that Lily Savage was a “genius creation” who pushed drag into the mainstream.

Paul O’Grady created Lily Savage who put drag at the heart of telly for years. She was a genius creation and working class icon. One night she staggered behind the bar at CeCe Blooms in Edinburgh where student me was (briefly) a glass collector. Lily was lovely! #RIPPaulOGrady pic.twitter.com/w7d5C3ONqJ — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) March 29, 2023

A trailblazer. Truly one of the first to make drag mainstream and to liberate the rest of the community in the process. Rest in peace Paul O’Grady. pic.twitter.com/hsE2aVndPn — Jacob 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhHeyJacob) March 29, 2023

Paul O’Grady was in the trenches fighting for our community during the HIV & AIDS epidemic, she took drag mainstream, she made our mums howl with laughter and normalised gay people on TV by being utterly vile. I can’t imagine a world without her. A truly brave and hilarious man x pic.twitter.com/Zf5ABmg9J7 — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) March 29, 2023

RIP Paul O’Grady. A true king – and queen – of entertainment. Who else could have brought drag to primetime, then become your nan’s favourite chat show host? pic.twitter.com/Es81BtpezN — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) March 29, 2023

Few entertainers have the range of Paul O’Grady. As foulmouthed, poison-heartedly hilarious Lily Savage, he was countless Brits’ first drag queen. As a dog-loving TV host he was your gran’s favourite celebrity, normalising homosexuality in living rooms up and down the country. pic.twitter.com/aPb4UDoxzH — Philip J. Ellis // LOVE & OTHER SCAMS is out now! (@Philip_Ellis) March 29, 2023

Such sad news to wake up to. RIP Paul O’Grady. An absolute trailblazer and icon.

We grew up watch Big Breakfast, Blankety Blank; The Paul O’Grady show. Paul was primetime drag and a national treasure.



We’ll raise a glass tonight or two tonight at @thervt pic.twitter.com/2IAWrJ27t4 — Michael Twaits (@MichaelTwaits) March 29, 2023

So sad to hear about Paul O’Grady – a big queer presence to me as I was growing up. He was my first exposure to drag. He also managed to do a bit of Gilbert and Sullivan on prime time TV in the 1998.



Back with Buster! RIP! pic.twitter.com/Het0JBoOZ7 — Sheldon K. Goodman (@SheldonKGoodman) March 29, 2023

Many fans are celebrating O’Grady’s LGBTQ+ activism, and how he used the popularity of Lily Savage to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ causes in the shadow of the AIDS crisis.

“As Lily Savage in the 80s and 90s Paul O’Grady was a really important performer and activist in the fight against AIDS and inadequate AIDS healthcare,” one fan wrote.

“Lily Savage did numerous benefit gigs that most people will never know about, including 2 in Belfast. Drag queens for life”.

Another fan recalled the iconic moment that O’Grady hit back after a homophobic police raid.

“Paul O’Grady was the Mother of British Drag,” they wrote. “When the Police raided the Royal Vauxhall Tavern during the AIDS crisis wearing rubber gloves, Paul dressed as Lily onstage, quipped “Oh look, they’ve come to help with the washing up”. Give ‘em hell Lil.”

As Lily Savage in the 80s and 90s Paul O’Grady was a really important performer and activist in the fight against AIDS and inadequate AIDS healthcare. Lily Savage did numerous benefit gigs that most people will never know about, including 2 in Belfast. Drag queens for life. pic.twitter.com/uLb27VxEZd — tom (@tomrade_) March 29, 2023

Lily Savage absolutely defined British drag. When they try and come for drag remember Lily was doing it on prime time for a mainstream audience of millions 30 years ago. Queer culture in this country owes Paul O’Grady an unpayable debt. RIP you legend, say hi to Cilla for us. pic.twitter.com/Dvkd2Qa3js — Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) March 29, 2023

Paul O’Grady was the Mother of British Drag. When the Police raided the Royal Vauxhall Tavern during the AIDS crisis wearing rubber gloves, Paul dressed as Lily onstage, quipped “Oh look, they’ve come to help with the washing up”. Give ‘em hell Lil. 💔 pic.twitter.com/vWQEthkHvU — Mark Shields (@acting_mark) March 29, 2023

Rotten news to wake up to. Paul O’Grady was a primetime drag queen, a famously kind person, a fierce critic of austerity, a brave fighter for gay rights, a great friend to animals and an effortlessly funny comedian. RIP pic.twitter.com/YDWAvQwEq5 — Samuel West 💙💛 (@exitthelemming) March 29, 2023