The season two trailer for Our Flag Means Death promises epic queer romance and mutinous high jinks galore.

The hit gay pirate sitcom offers an LGBTQ+ spin to the real life-story of 18th-century co-captains turned rivals, “Gentleman Pirate” Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby, and Edward “Blackbeard” Teach (Taika Waititi).

The high-seas comedy, which first aired in the US in March last year, and in the UK about a year later, rapidly built a devoted LGBTQ+ fan base thanks to its range of explicit queer representation. Fans have been clamouring for a second season since the finale cliffhanger which saw Stede and Blackbeard’s relationship put in peril.

When their plans to run away together fall through, Blackbeard is consumed by bitterness and maroons Stede’s crew on a remote island.

At the same time, Stede realises he has fallen head over heels for the wayward pirate and heads out on a new voyage to reunite with his lover.

The season two trailer, which dropped on Wednesday (30 August), shows the two pirates separated by an ocean of heartbreak, all set to the backdrop of Prince’s love ballad “The Beautiful Ones”.

The one-minute teaser starts with a soulful monologue from Stede to Blackbeard. “Dear Ed,” he says, “I love everything about you, I love being near you, breathing the same air.” However, it becomes clear that Blackbeard is still furious about being jilted, with him simply saying: “F**k you, Stede Bonnet”.

As Stede tries to track down his depressed and murderous boyfriend, the pirate gang encounters doomed weddings, swashbuckling fights and plenty of miscommunication along the way.

But Stede and Blackbeard’s romance isn’t the only one in danger. Season one also saw love blossom between scribe Lucius (Nathan Foad) and Black Pete (Matthew Maher) before they were brutally torn apart. Elsewhere, non-binary pirate Jim (Vico Ortiz) and shipmate Oluwande (Samson Kayo) pursued their physical desires for each other.

Now, with an eight-episode second season on the horizon, fans are sharing their excitement.

“Oh yay, my favourite messy queer couple, [who] I am way too overly emotionally invested in, are back. This season looks like it’ll be so good,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Yes. Give me my gay pirates.”

“i love everything about you. i love being near you, breathing the same air. i think of you often, i hope you’re thinking of me as well” ❤️‍🩹#ofmd #ourflagmeansdeath pic.twitter.com/XZBHkyUCva — sara 🦋 mcm (@chaoticmulaney) August 30, 2023

LISTEN THIS IS WHAT WE STRIVED FOR AND IT IS EVERYTHING I COULD HAVE HOPED FOR I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS SEASON OMFGGGGGG #OurFlagMeansDeath #ofmds2 https://t.co/glQmlGKTWi — Carolyn🌸OFMDS2 in october (@blackbeardsbby) August 30, 2023

I'm going to see those two lovesick homosexuals again in a month #OurFlagMeansDeath #OFMDs2spoilerspic.twitter.com/yHVisg7A0z — Blue is waiting for OFMD (@lesbianloserr) August 30, 2023

oh we're so seated https://t.co/nqaQSjwBdi — Simone Malec (@simonemalec) August 30, 2023

"Dear Ed, I love everything about you… I love being near you, breathing the same air" https://t.co/OBEvrpH3gC pic.twitter.com/VjRqMa49cB — yas🏴‍☠️VAI VER A TAYLOR (@andwmtays) August 30, 2023

Blackbeard stealing the cake toppers and turning them into him and Stede oh my FUCKING GOD do u want me to cry? https://t.co/oZsMVTBrw1 pic.twitter.com/aqgUbwKMSN — sam || (@samantitheos) August 31, 2023

OH MY GODDD WE ARE SO BACK I WILL BE SEATED https://t.co/OVsoH3Jm2J pic.twitter.com/L4DbKnIoMP — anna ⎊ (@dyleoliviazella) August 30, 2023

"How many times have you seen the teaser?"



me: yes https://t.co/YywpDMJsHq — I am the kraken 🦇 (@sirensinmymind) August 30, 2023

“DEAR ED” THE WAY STEDE KISSES THE BOTTLE I CAN’T DO THIS



#ofmd #ourflagmeansdeath pic.twitter.com/ElKWHu9X03 — sara 🦋 mcm (@chaoticmulaney) August 30, 2023

the way ed is literally the most dramatic bitch. he not only took these figures but also painted it, so it would look like stede and him 😭😭😭 #OurFlagMeansDeath pic.twitter.com/cwa4HIUm31 — tine 🌈 (@waywardtine) August 30, 2023

In an interview with Vanity Fair Con O’Neill, who plays Blackbeard’s deputy and spurned lover Izzy Hands, hinted at what’s in store for his character.

“He understands what love is and whom he’s in love with,” O’Neill said. “Physically, it’s been quite demanding, and, emotionally, it’s been quite demanding to be playing a man enraged by unrequited love, who’s basically a hopeless romantic, and to be able to play all that and also remember that this is fundamentally a comedy.”

Meanwhile, Ortiz revealed that Jim will fully embrace his pirate comrades. “In this [season], you see them a bit more [thinking]: ‘Oh, this is my chosen family, and I feel good’. There’s a bit more zaniness and a bit more softness.”

The first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death season two drop on Max in the US on 5 October. There is no official air date in the UK yet, although some sources expect it to be before the end of the year. Season one aired on BBC 2 and is available on catch-up.