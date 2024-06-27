Fancy Dance follows Indigenous star Lily Gladstone as Jax, a woman desperate to find her missing sister. And you can watch a clip here before it’s available to stream.

Fresh from her Academy-Award-nominated performance in the Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone is back with another heart-wrenching performance.

With a title inspired and informed by one of the most popular forms of Native American dance, the new film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. It currently has a rating of 97% on film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The official synopsis for reads: “Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax has cared for her niece Roki by scraping by within their tribal land. Every spare minute goes into finding her sister while helping Roki prepare for an upcoming Indigenous community gathering.”

In the clip shared with PinkNews, Jax is seen struggling with the loss of her sister and comes face-to-face with a less-than-friendly woman who announces that custody of her niece is under threat.

“I understand our presence here is coming to you as a surprise,” the figure says. “This morning, I filed a petition to remove Roki from this residence and place her with a new guardian.”

Jax replies: “You can’t do that. You told me I had two weeks on this application.”

After Jax is informed that she doesn’t meet the background checks to care for her niece, it’s decided that Roki will be cared for by her grandfather – seemingly to Jax’s dismay.

Fancy Dance also features Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Perry Mason star Shea Whigham and Mad Men‘s Audrey Wasilewski.

Fancy Dance is due to open in select cinemas and be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ from 28 June.