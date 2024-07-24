Cardi B has again been forced to defend herself against accusations of being homophobic after she hit out at a Nicki Minaj fan who pretended to spit on her waxwork.

The “Up” singer responded after a troll posted a video with her waxwork in which he said: “They don’t have you in a dark shadow for no reason, b**ch. Nobody likes you,” before pretending to spit on the wax likeness.

In the background, Nicki Minaj’s “Starships” can be heard playing as the man walks away.

Cardi B quote-tweeted the post, captioning it, “But when I said be a BOY.”

The “be a boy” comment references a remark she made on X Spaces earlier this month. When a male fan speculated whether she was pregnant, she insinuated he was gay, replying: ““BE A BOY… I DON’T GIVE A F*CK IF YOU TAKE D**K MORE THAN ME.”

Fans were quick to call out the rapper, who came out as bisexual in 2018, sharing that she had had relationships with “a lot” of women – with many accusing her of being homophobic.

The singer didn’t let the accusations stand and took to X to write that she’s “not homophobic”. She added that she doesn’t care what people choose to like but didn’t appreciate a grown man spitting at a wax figure of her.

It isn’t the first time Cardi B has been forced to defend herself against such accusations.

Earlier this year, taking to Instagram Live, she weighed in on the hype around Netflix series Baby Reindeer, sharing a debunked belief that some men only realise they are gay after experiencing male sexual assault.

Responding to a headline which read, Cardi B claims homosexuality can be caused by sexual assault: not everybody can be born gay, the “I Like It” hit-maker said her comments had been taken out of context.

She has also previously denied allegations that she shared an anti-trans meme on Facebook. She tweeted: “For the past year-and-a-half, a former team member has been the only one with access to the account.”