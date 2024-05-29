Icon, legend and perpetual meme queen Cardi B has hit back at body shamers during an Instagram Live, by eating a stack of pancakes topped with whipped cream.

The 31-year-old rapper, best known for her smash hits “WAP”, “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow” – along with sharing controversial opinions on everything from Madonna to Baby Reindeer – isn’t one to take criticism lying down; just ask Nicki Minaj at that New York Fashion week event in 2018.

Following a performance in Las Vegas, Cardi B took to her Instagram Live to mock comments she had received on her body, according to Billboard.

In the video, Cardi said: “I’m getting body-shamed, I’m so sad,” through a mouthful of food, pretending to cry.

“Everybody’s saying I look fat, that my a– is so fat,” she added, before also adding some whipped cream to her pancakes. “Everybody hates me.”

Icon.

Cardi B reacts to fans body shaming for recent Las Vegas performancepic.twitter.com/063Zk7KaNF — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) May 27, 2024

Continuing to eat her pancakes, Cardi added a sarcastic: “What am I gonna do?” in between extra squirts of whipped cream.

The performance Cardi B was referring to seems to be her Memorial Day weekend performance at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas – and fans have praised the rapper’s no-f**ks-given attitude in further posts on X.

“I love how she can joke about it and move on. Its giving maturity,” one wrote.

Another added: “Unless you know her humor y’all wouldn’t get it. She don’t even sound serious on this. She was trolling and stuffing her face to bring it home. This app takes everything so serious. Relax!”

Cardi also recently opened up about a particularly NSFW way in which she planned to gain weight via another Instagram Live.

“I need to eat and I need that d**k,” she said at the time.

“Because, you know, d**k helps you gain weight. It’s just a science, you know what I’m saying? It’s a f**king science,” Cardi B added.

“Until I gain weight back, I’m not going out,” she continued, “because I do not like how my body looks. I look too f**king skinny.”