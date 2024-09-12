Red, White & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine to star in another LGBTQ+ film

Nicholas Galitzine has added yet another role to his roster of queer-film appearances, after being cast in an adaptation of graphic novel The 100 Nights Of Hero.

After the success of Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue, Galitzine is set to star in an adaptation of Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel take on the classic folk tale Arabian Nights/One Thousand and One Nights, and focuses on the love story between two women.

According to Deadline, Galitzne has been cast as the villain of the piece: Manfred

The official synopsis of the story says: “The 100 Nights Of Hero centres around Cherry and Hero, who are in love. Cherry is married to a man named Jerome, who makes a bet with his friend, lecherous villain Manfred, that Manfred can seduce Cherry within 100 nights.

“If Manfred succeeds, Jerome will give Cherry to him.”

Cherry, however, isn’t interested and devises a plan of her own with Hero…

You may like to watch

The adaptation will be directed by Bonus Track‘s Julia Jackman, and while Galitzine’s role isn’t queer, he is no stranger to playing gay characters.

Nicholas Galitzine. (Getty/Manoli Figetakis)

He appeared alongside Andrew Scott in gay coming-of-age romance Handsome Devil in 2016, as well as playing queer characters in The Craft: Legacy (2020) and Legends (2015).

More recently, he starred opposite (and on top of) Taylor Zakhar Perez in Red, White & Royal Blue, and as George Villiers in Sky’s horny historical drama Mary & George.

A sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue (we we want called Red, White & Royal Two) has been confirmed.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

