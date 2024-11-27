Trump Store’s Christmas range with $85 baubles is killing the festive spirit

Christmas is officially ruined following the release of the Trump Store’s festive merchandise line.

The president-elect’s online merchandise site, Trump Store has a range of Christmas decorations plastered with his name among its range of products.

“Make the holidays that much greater this year with essentials from the Trump Home and Holiday collection,” the online store begs. “Pick up memorable gifts for your loved ones. There is something for all ages.”

Gifts on offer include Trump-brand pyjama sets, 11 styles of socks, mugs, clothing and, of course, Make America Great Again baseball caps. If that isn’t enough, there are $85 (approximately £67) baubles.

The gifts can come wrapped in Trump-brand wrapping paper, all for the minimum cost of $28 (£22).

Donald Trump is selling a range of Christmas gifts. (Getty)

Of course, some may turn their nose up at the idea of sullying Christmas cheer with a reminder of the man who told a far-right hate group to “stand back and stand by” just months before the 6 January Capitol riots in 2021 and who was found liable for sexual assault by a jury last year.

Trump’s election victory earlier this month has become so divisive among Americans that families have begun cancelling Thanksgiving and Christmas plans to avoid relatives who voted differently from themselves.

One woman, Andrea Tate, wrote in a HuffPost article on 12 November that she wouldn’t be attending Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations because her husband “voted for Trump.”

After seeing a Facebook post where her husband praised Trump, she texted him saying she wasn’t going to Thanksgiving or Christmas.

“I don’t want to disrespect your parents or your brother and his family in their home, or our home, so it’s best this way. No scenes. You can go see them. Seriously, I will not be in a room of 15 people who voted for Trump,” she said.

“I was surprised he didn’t argue about the change in holiday plans. Normally, it would be a bone of contention because of how close he is to his family,” she wrote. “Somewhere inside, he must understand what this election outcome means to me.

“I know he has empathy for me, for which I am thankful. I will hold on to this like a life raft as I try to figure out how we move forward with our marriage.”

