Donald Trump has expanded his merchandise, this time endorsing a range of branded guitars that cost up to $10,000 (£7,900).

The president-elect took to Truth Social on Wednesday (20 November) to share a photo of himself holding what he described as a “limited edition ’45’ guitar”.

An American flag and eagle adorn the body of instrument, while Trump’s Make American Great Again slogan is inlaid into the neck. “Only 1,300 of each acoustic and electric guitars made – some personally signed!” he wrote, linking to a website where people can buy them.

The guitar he posed with costs $1,500 (approximately £1,200) while the acoustic version is marginally cheaper at $1,250 (£990).

Donald Trump now appears to be flogging guitars. (Getty)

But for the “signature-edition” guitars, of which there are only 275, the price shoots up $10,000, having been hand-signed by Trump.

The website promises that it sells “the only guitar officially endorsed by president Donald J Trump”.

The financial relationship between Trump and guitar sales isn’t clear, but this isn’t the first time he has mixed his political career with business: he has also been linked to an “Official Trump Watch Collection”, with one model costing $100,000 (more than £79,000).

Websites selling the watches point out that the products are subject to a “paid license agreement”, which has previously enabled Trump to profit from sales of everything from water to steaks, according to AP. However, gettrumpguitars.com is yet to include such disclaimers.

The incoming commander-in-chief also pushed a range of watches in the Donald J Trump Signature Collection, at Macy’s in New York in 2005, and, more recently, promoted a line of trainers for $399 (£316) and bibles costing $59.99 (£47.50), which reportedly netted him $300,000 (£237,000).

Oh well, at least his MAGA fans know what to get for their loved ones this Christmas.

