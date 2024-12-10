RuPaul’s Drag Race UK icon Chanel O’Conor has revealed that a portion of the finale episode’s Untucked segment, which made the Scottish queen ‘burst into tears’, was cut from airing.

Drag Race UK‘s sixth season is now well and truly over, with ‘Bin Day’ announced until the end of time – by which we mean Kyran Thrax crowned the season’s champ in a finale showdown against La Voix.

Along with the customary slashing of a top four to top two, a final lip-sync battle between the pair, some emotional messages to some younger selves, the Drag Race UK finale also included an Untucked segment featuring each eliminated queen.

But whereas the high points of the season were touched upon, it turns out that there was more drama, mawma – centring largely around the season’s ‘villain’, Chanel O’Conor.

“We were sat in these gorgeous finale [lewks] for an hour and a half… and I was so over it,” Chanel said of the reunion with the twelve-strong cast on her YouTube channel.

“Marmalade and me had that moment, and I don’t know what happened, but everyone suddenly thought, ‘Well I’m going to talk about my ‘thing’ with Chanel!’ And I will tell you this: six people came for me.

“It’s being filmed, it’s finale day, it’s meant to be the happiest day of the entire experience, and all the girls know this, and everyone apologise[d] for it, and it’s something you guys will never see…”

Chanel continued, “I was so scared that everyone would see this, but people were coming for me like, ‘You said this about my look,’, ‘You said this,’, ‘You said that,’ and it’s like, ‘Divas, are we not in a f**king drag competition?’

“And also, half the sh*t that everyone else has been saying has been just as bad as me, but I feel like there’s this weird target on my back that it’s always me that gets the schtick for it.”

The eighth placed-icon added: “That was a moment for me where I was facing forward, taking everything on the chin. I remember in those moments being like, ‘I don’t want to be here’.”

Not only were the moments of conflict not shown – but neither was Chanel’s reaction. “I remember the cameras cut, and I burst into tears. It had become too far, too much for me.”

Chanel added that those who had levelled their issues with her all apologised after the matter, but she was put in a different room with Lill to regain her composure.

The Scottish queen and very very rich woman clashed with a few of her competitors during the season, including Charra Tea in the premiere episode and Marmalade after Chanel told her teammate that she only contributed “ten percent” of the work during their group’s design challenge.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

