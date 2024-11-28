The sixth season of Drag Race UK has crowned a winner after a fierce final challenge and a dramatic top-two lipsync.

Warning: sickening spoilers ahead.

After ten episodes of sickening lewks, gagworthy challenges, p*ssy-popping performances and a healthy dose of good old British argy-bargy, RuPaul has inducted the sixth queen into the Drag Race UK Hall of Fame.

The episode contained a dramatic girl-group challenge in which the queens were ordered to “take the p*ss” out of Drag Race verse-writing challenges, one final runway and a top-two lipsync for the crown between four badge-holder La Voix and three badge-holder Kyran Thrax.

After that last showdown to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, RuPaul announced that the sixth Drag Race UK winner is… Kyran Thrax!

The episode began with RuPaul congratulating her queens and commissioning the final maxi-challenge of the season – and then some individual tic-tac lunches with the top four.

You may like to watch

When it comes to the Coronation Day, there’s a surprise guest – season five winner Ginger Johnson! She gives the girls a last minute pep talk, and then the girls perform “A Different Winner’s Story”.

The performance really does “take the p*ss”, with the girls being fierce and serving the tea, diva boots. And they’re joined by the cast of season six of Drag Race UK, who then join in with the final runway of the series.

Ru welcomes her final four queens, before some final critiques – and then Miss Congeniality is announced as Charra Tea!

Marmalade and Rileasa Slaves are told it’s not their time, and Kyran and La Voix, who lipsynced for the win on week one, are the top two queens of the season!

After snatching the crown, Kyran yelled, “From now on, every day is bin collection day!” You heard her; take the trash out.

As any fan of the show is aware, the Drag Race wheel never stops turning; though season 6 has come to an end, PinkNews has the rumoured All Stars 10 cast list available. Seasons of Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Down Under are also currently airing, and season 17 (!) of the flagship franchise has already been teased…

Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.