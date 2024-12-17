First look at Heartstopper’s Kit Connor in gripping Warfare trailer

Fans have been gifted their first look at Kit Connor in the first trailer for the upcoming new film Warfare.

The 20-year-old actor is best known as the doe-eyed, bisexual rugby player Nick Nelson in Netflix’s queer teen show Heartstopper, but is set to appear in a very different role in the upcoming war movie.

Written and directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, Warfare tells the story of the US invasion of Iraq in 2006. Mendoza, an Iraq war veteran, wrote the story from his memory of his experiences there.

The gripping trailer sees the group of US soldiers, including Connor, Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Will Poulter looking for targets.

One says: “We might have guys starting to move on our position,” before another adds: “We’re getting a build-up of activity here too. I definitely see weapons at this point.”

Suddenly, guns start firing as the soldiers hit back the terrorists. Bombs soon go off in their surroundings, and Quinn’s character gets shot. A soldier then requests a medical evacuation for a “severely wounded” soldier.

A medical evacuation is then requested to help the “severely wounded” soldier. Panic sets in before he asks: “Who’s severely wounded?”

Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor is in a very different role in the upcoming war film. (A24)

Action starts to build in the edge-of-your-seat trailer, while the soldiers organise a plan to complete their mission. As well as the trio of stars, the film also sees Charles Melton, Reservation Dogs’ D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Shōgun’s Cosmo Jarvis, True Detective: Night Country’s Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith and Noah Centineo.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory.

“A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real-time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.”

Warfare is set for a US premiere sometime in 2025. A UK release date is yet to be announced.