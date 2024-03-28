Kit Connor is set to star in a major new war film.

The 20-year-old actor is best known as doe-eyed, bisexual rugby player Nick Nelson in Netflix’s queer teen show Heartstopper.

Little is known about the plot of Warfare, which will be directed Alex Garland – hot off the back of big-budget dystopian action movie Civil War, starring Kristen Dunst and Nick Offerman – and Ray Mendoza.

While Warfare’s premise remains under wraps, and Connor’s role not even titled, the cast is slowly being announced, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Will Poulter, Shōgun star Cosmo Jarvis, and Finn Bennett, who starred recently starred opposite Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country, all signed up, according to Deadline.

It was previously revealed that May December breakout actor Charles Melton will also star, alongside Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn and Reservation Dogs‘ D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

Production company A24 is the force behind queer box office hits Everything Everywhere All At Once, Love Lies Bleeding and upcoming trans TV thriller I Saw The TV Glow.

Kit Connor is signed up for Warfare. (Netflix)

Connor, who came out as bisexual in 2022, recently wrapped up filming the third season of Heartstopper and teased that it will focus on “sexual tension” between the characters.

He’s also set to voice Brightbill in animated sci-fi The Wild Robot, and will play the youngest child in mystery horror One of Us.

The young actor will also star in the film adaptation of YA novel A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow, as lead love interest Orion Maxwell.

There is currently no release date for Warfare.