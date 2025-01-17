Jonathan Bailey stuns in new behind-the-scenes Richard II rehearsal photos

Does Jonathan Bailey ever look less than perfect? No, if these amazing behind-the-scenes photos from the first day of rehearsals for Richard II are anything to go by.

The Bridgerton and Wicked star will soon be swapping the screen for the stage – the Bridge Theatre’s stage, to be precise – in an exciting new production of the famed Shakespeare history play. It’s being directed by Nicholas Hytner, who was previously director of The National Theatre from 2003 to 2015.

Jonathan Bailey isn’t the only well-known face on the Richard II cast list. According to BroadwayWorld.com, joining him will be Royce Pierreson, who starred in The Witcher and will play Henry Bullingbrook.

Also, Olivia Popica who starred in The Wheel of Time and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will play Queen Isabel. Phoenix Di Sebastiani from The Great and Top Boy will play Thomas Mowbray and Groom.

The play is a masterful and suspense-filled exploration of the themes of both power and plotting, a bit like The Traitors, but unlike The Traitors, it doesn’t star Claudia Winkleman. In the presence of King Richard, Henry Bolingbroke (who, spoiler alert, eventually becomes Henry IV) accuses Thomas Mowbray (Duke of Norfolk) of embezzling crown funds and of plotting the death of his uncle, the Duke of Gloucester. Gasp! It’s heady stuff.

Bailey has a gap in his schedule at the moment, having just wrapped up filming Jurassic World Rebirth, alongside Scarlett Johansson. “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” a Universal Pictures synopsis reads. “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.”

Jonathan Bailey in rehearsals for Richard II (Bridge Theatre/Manuel Harlan)

Richard II is quite different to Jurassic World Rebirth. Instead of dinosaurs, for example, it has dukes. However, we know Jonathan Bailey can turn his hand to anything, from flouncing around in period dramas to dancing on dining tables in the Shiz University cafeteria. Bailey has also got solid Shakespearean acting credentials, having played Edgar opposite none other than Sir Ian McKellen in King Lear in 2017.

Does Jonathan Bailey have a partner?

Yes, but he’s keeping his cards very close to his chest about his boyfriend’s identity. In December 2023, the Bridgerton star shared that he is in a relationship with a “lovely man”, but that he prefers to keep their life together “private”.

You may like to watch

“It’s not secret, but it’s private,” he explained of the relationship.

“Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”

The gay superstar/heartthrob/multi-talented legend will be appearing on The Graham Norton Show tonight (17 January) to talk about all things Richard II.

Richard II will be performed at the Bridge Theatre from 10 February – 10 May 2025. You can buy tickets here.