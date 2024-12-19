Wicked heartthrob Jonathan Bailey has donned scholarly spectacles and is seen wading through murky waters in the first-look images for Jurassic World Rebirth, and fans are living for it.

The film, set to hit cinemas in July, seeks to reinvigorate the franchise for a new era with a new cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Bailey.

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” a Universal Pictures synopsis reads. “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.

“The three most-colossal creatures hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

“Johansson plays covert-operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission [but] when [her] operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

Jonathan Bailey finds himself caught up in Scarlett Johansson’s covert shenanigans in Jurassic World Rebirth. (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

As part of its 2025 preview series, Entertainment Weekly revealed the new images of the film alongside an interview with director Gareth Edwards, who said it feels like the start of a new trilogy.

“To me, it’s a giant love letter to Steven Spielberg and his earlier films. There are moments in this movie that remind me very much of Jaws. It’s like little greatest hits of all those aspects of his films that I loved growing up as a child. It’s essentially a little adventure odyssey across this island, a survival story, really,” he said.

Edwards described Bailey’s character as “out of his depth in terms of the military element of the mission… very comfortable on digs and expeditions but not the life-and-death risks that Kincaid and Zora are getting into”.

Bailey has already spoken of his excitement at joining the cast. “I remember going to see Jurassic Park with my family,” he said. “I had nightmares for 30 years, so now my nightmare has come true.”

You may like to watch

The new Jurassic Park film has been described as a love letter to Steven Spielberg, which should mean thrills and spills all the way. (Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

“The T Rex doesn’t stand a chance”

One particularly popular image shows Bailey and Johansson, alongside Ali, who plays Bennett’s ally Duncan Kincaid, wading through a mangrove swamp. The internet is officially living for Jonathan Bailey’s new, scholarly, bespectacled look, with a tweet about his “slutty glasses” going viral.

I can’t believe we’re getting a Jurassic Park movie with Jonathan Bailey in slutty glasses. The T Rex doesn’t stand a chance 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/oNZrYqTEFn — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 18, 2024

Another thirsty person added: “I’m gonna watch these dinos just to see Jonathan Bailey playing a nerd ONCE AGAIN.”

I'm gonna watch these dinos just to see Jonathan bailey playing a nerd ONCE AGAIN pic.twitter.com/69XFrCWceI — Jess (@jonnybayleaf) December 18, 2024

A third said: “this is my sexuality: paleontology.”

Edwards likened the trio’s dynamic to that of Brody, Hooper and Quint from Jaws: “It’s that kind of triangle between three different overlapping characters,” he said. “There’s a lot of fun between the three of them that really popped out to me. It’s less of a love triangle and much more of a competitive who’s the alpha in the group kind of way.”

“Once you’re on the adventure, the film doesn’t let go until the end credits. The enjoyment of it is in the moment-to-moment chase, escape, scare, horror, curve balls in the whole plotting of the set pieces and the dinosaur moments.”

Other images show Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs (Obi-Wan Kenobi star Rupert Friend) in the middle of grassy wetland and Johansson running with what looks like a very important briefcase.

Jurassic World Rebirth‘s release date is 2 July 2025.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

