Funko Pop is releasing two Dolly Parton figurines and this is where fans can buy them.

The queen of country and LGBTQ+ icon is the latest star to be honoured by the popular collectible brand.

There’s two Dolly editions being released, in honour of the singer’s 77th birthday earlier this year.

The first to be released sees the country pop icon wearing an orange sequin jumpsuit that the singer wore in 2014.

She performed in the outfit in Tennessee during a benefit concert for Dolly’s Imagination Library & Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation.

The second release sees the figurine rep her sparkly white jumpsuit from her iconic Glastonbury performance, also from 2014.

You can find out the release dates, pricing and where to buy the Dolly Parton Funk Pop figures below.

When is the Dolly Parton Funko Pop released?

Fans in the US can pre-order this Dolly Parton Funko Pop, which has already sold out in the UK. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The original Dolly Parton Funko Pop was released this month and snapped up by fans in hours, leading to it selling out in the UK and Europe.

Meanwhile the Glastonbury edition is ‘coming soon’ and you can sign up for updates at funkoeurope.com.

In the US the two figurines will be released ‘soon’, with shipping confirmed for 20 April and you can sign up to be notified of their release dates on the official Funko Pop website.

Where can I buy the Dolly Parton Funko Pop?

If you’re in the UK or Europe then they’re available to buy from the official Funko Pop website.

The two Dolly Parton figures are on sale at funkoeurope.com. As previously mentioned the first release is currently sold out, while fans can sign up to be the first to know when the Glastonbury edition is in stock.

In the US the two figurines will be available from funko.com, while the original edition is also available to pre-order from walmart.com, with shipping from 20 April.

How much is it?

The original Dolly Parton Funko Pop is priced at £13, while the Glastonbury edition is £16.

In the US they retail for $12-$15, and at Walmart for $19.76.