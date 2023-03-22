Been made redundant? Here’s how to stay resilient and bounce back

Losing your job can be a tough experience, especially if it comes through being made redundant. Remember that in most cases it doesn’t reflect on you. Here, we share advice and strategies on how to stay resilient after you’ve been let go.

We’re not even halfway through 2023 and it has already been a brutal year for job cuts, especially in the tech sector. With recent announcements that Meta and Amazon are making thousands more jobs redundant, there are now thousands of people back on the job market and looking for advice on what to do next.

Losing a job through redundancies and getting laid off is an awful feeling. The sadness of losing your job combined with the financial implications and stresses of re-entering the job market can really impact your mental health in the most negative of ways. And if you live in the United States, wondering how you will handle healthcare adds even more distress.

It’s in this situation that the concept of resiliency becomes reality. Psychological resilience is the ability to cope mentally or emotionally with a crisis or return to pre-crisis status quickly. In simpler terms, resiliency means bouncing back. Some consider resiliency a soft skill, while others think it is a part of the human condition. In either case, if you’ve recently been made redundant, your resiliency will be tested.

However, it’s important to remember that it doesn’t define you, and there are steps you can take to bounce back and be more resilient at work. Here’s some advice and steps you can take to be a bit more resilient after being made redundant as you prepare to head back into the job market.

Take time to process your emotions

According to Suzie Hughes, HR and Operations Director at Gleeson Recruitment Group, it’s important to take time to process emotions and come to terms with your new reality. “Going through redundancy is a lot like experiencing a breakup – you might be dealing with feelings of anger, shock or disbelief, and processing all that can take time.”

Her advice after being made redundant? “If you give yourself the space you need, you’ll be better prepared to pursue your career goals when you’re ready.”

Upskill yourself

Also known as career cushioning, upskilling is learning new skills that can help you increase your potential when looking for a new job. Taking on an initiative of self-improvement is a great way to show your drive and potential to future employers.

Robbie Bryant, Head of Education & Development at Open Study College believes that upskilling is important in today’s economic uncertainty.

“We are now more aware than ever that job security is a myth”, he says. “This means that you really need to ensure that you are good at what you do or alternatively, have something else to turn to if it all goes wrong.”

Stay connected

Your own professional and social network provides a cushion to the stresses of being resilient. Nearly 40 per cent of people will be made redundant at some point during their careers, so chances are you are already surrounded by people that have been in your situation and can offer advice. They can provide some extra support through shared experience and this can give you an extra boost of confidence if you’re feeling low.

A professional network can help spread the word that you’re looking for new a new job, especially on LinkedIn. Don’t be afraid to write a post saying that you are looking for new work. It’s likely that many in your network will help spread your message.

Stay positive and focused

While easier said than done, maintaining a positive attitude and staying focused on your goals is a foundation for building resilience after a layoff. Try not to dwell on the negative aspects of your situation and focus on the opportunities that lie ahead. Stay motivated by setting small, achievable goals and celebrating your successes along the way.

Consider alternative career paths

Losing your job unexpectedly is a great way to signal that maybe it’s time for a new career. Consider exploring alternative career paths that leverage your skills and experiences. Look for industries or roles that align with your interests and strengths, and consider taking on freelance or contract work to build your portfolio and expand your skill set.

Oftentimes, we don’t think about resiliency until we have to and losing a job is a great way to test how resilient you are. For Liz Sebag-Montefiore, a career coach and Director of HR consultancy 10Eighty, self-confidence can get you back on track.

“If you are confident that your skills are up to date, that you are curious and have the habit of lifelong learning, and that you can adapt and thrive, you’ll be more confident and that aids resilience.”