Anti-trans social media users are yet again calling for the boycott of a pro-LGBTQ+ company – this time, underwear brand Bonds, for daring to let a non-binary model wear underwear.

So-called gender-critical pundits took to Twitter to share their outrage that the Australian clothing company had begun selling Pride-themed underwear.

More specifically, the outraged users couldn’t believe that a Pride-themed bra and panties set was being modelled by a non-binary person.

The naysayers made several claims that there was “no going back from this” and that the brand was promoting “dangerous ideologies”.

Meanwhile, pro-trans activists pointed out that items of clothing aren’t gendered.

“Why does it matter? What impact does it have on your life if a non-binary person or a trans woman or, hell, even a cis man buys this?” one user wrote. “Why can’t people wear what they want?”

Another sarcastically added: “I’m sure Bonds are absolutely devastated to lose a few transphobic, bigoted customers. Just bereft at this huge loss.”

Bigot mad the genderfree section on the bonds website has genderfree clothing.



What's the issue, they're just clothes, unless you think certain clothing belongs to a gender 🤔 https://t.co/TFhO2xCqbU — Lilah TheyPG 🌻💚 (@LilahRPGtt) May 9, 2023

You're mad that they made a unisex section? Why? — 🖕🏻 (@slutriarch) May 9, 2023

This is really nice though I don't understand what the problem is — Likhain (@likhain) May 9, 2023

Bonds has history as a pro-LGBTQ+, pro-trans brand and announced the underwear set and several other products in February, as part of its Proud to be Me line, promoting World Pride 2023.

It was described in a press release as an “ode to the extravagant celebrations of WorldPride taking stage in Sydney”.

Designer Kris Andrew Small noted that the design was inspired by the “joy” of the queer community and was focused on being comfortable for everyone.

“I wanted to make the collection look like a celebration, the graphics to be really fun, stretchy and ‘flowy’, so, when worn, they morph and find a new way of existing on the person wearing them,” he said.

Along with the colourful clothing line, the company also announced a “gender-free” section on its website which disregards gendered labels and features underwear, streetwear and dressing gowns.

Non-binary activist Lilah, known online as LilahRPG, told PinkNews that the line of clothing made them “so happy” after it was announced.

“It provides a place where I could shop based on style alone without specific gender labels,” they said. “It’s no surprise that the ‘gender-criticals’ would be upset over clothing that was launched as part of the genderfree campaign.

“Many of them, including JK Rowling, often like to say they support breaking the gender binary and support people ‘dressing how they want’, yet take every opportunity to complain that people are dressing how they want.”

Lilah also pointed out that the clothing shown in the marketing images is available both in the genderfree and women’s section of the shop and is “showing clothing is for everyone”.

“TERFs want to maintain the gender binary, so anything that paints clothing as genderless is a threat to them.”

The company’s Instagram includes a post marking Trans Day of Visibility where it urged customers to support the trans community.

“Your journey as an ally can start with questioning and unlearning many of these old ideas about gender and being open to different concepts which embrace and include gender diversity,” the post read.

PinkNews has contacted Bonds for comment.