Jane McDonald announces 2024 UK tour: dates, tickets and presale info
Jane McDonald has announced a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.
The singer will embark on the With All My Love Tour in 2024, with 24 dates planned across the UK.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 8:30am on 24 November via Ticketmaster.
The tour will begin on 11 October with two nights at the Blackpool Opera House, with dates planned for Leicester, Glasgow, Liverpool and Cardiff.
She’ll also perform a headline show at the iconic London Palladium on 14 October before heading to Newcastle, Edinburgh, Brighton and Birmingham.
The tour will finish up in Leeds at the First Direct Arena for a ‘hometown’ show on 22 October.
It’ll see the singer perform songs from her back catalogue including covers and tracks penned by Jane (aka the British Mariah Carey) herself.
She said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.
“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”
You can find out ticket details including presale info and the full tour schedule below.
How to get tickets
They go on general sale at 8:30am on 24 November via Ticketmaster.
An artist presale takes place from 10am on 21 November. To access this sign up to Jane McDonald’s mailing list at jane-mcdonald.com before 5pm on 20 November.
You’ll then receive an email on the evening of 20 November with a link for the presale. If you’re already signed up to Jane’s newsletter, then you’ll automatically receive the email.
The second presale, is an O2 priority sale is taking place for select venues from 8:30am on 22 November. To access this head to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.
Tickets for Jane McDonald’s tour are priced at £42.30 / £53.60 / £59.25 / £66.00.
You can check out the full tour schedule below.
Jane McDonald tour dates
- 11-12 October – Blackpool, Opera House – tickets
- 14 October – London, The London Palladium – tickets
- 13 October – Norwich, The Theatre Royal – tickets
- 18 October – Leicester, De Montfort Hall – tickets
- 19 October – Plymouth Pavilions – tickets
- 20 October – Milton Keynes Theatre – tickets
- 23 October – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo – tickets
- 24 October – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool – tickets
- 27 October – Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion – tickets
- 29 October – Bristol Beacon – tickets
- 30 October – Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre – tickets
- 31 October – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff – tickets
- 2 November – Edinburgh, Usher Hall – tickets
- 3 November – Salford Quays, The Lowry – tickets
- 6 November – Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall – tickets
- 7 November – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall – tickets
- 10 November – Brighton, The Brighton Centre – tickets
- 12 November – Swansea Arena – tickets
- 13 November – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall – tickets
- 15 November – Hull, Connexin Live – tickets
- 16 November – Birmingham, Hippodrome – tickets
- 17 November – Portsmouth, Guildhall – tickets
- 22 November – Leeds, First Direct Arena – tickets
