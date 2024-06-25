Lauryn Hill and the Fugees announce anniversary tour dates

Lauryn Hill has announced new headline tour dates along the Fugees – and this is how to get tickets.

The iconic singer and group will embark on The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in 2024.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 28 June via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Announcing the tour, the singer said “the celebration continues” with music from groundbreaking albums, The Miseducation and The Score.

This includes the likes of “Ex-Factor”, “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not”.

Artist pre-sale begins Wed, 6/26 at 10am local using code MLH.



On-sale begins Fri, 6/28 at 10am pic.twitter.com/aSLpyeIvaR — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) June 24, 2024

The tour is set to begin on 9 August in Tampa and head to the likes of Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.

They’ll then take the tour to Europe for a string of shows including Manchester’s Co-op Live, London’s O2 Arena and Paris and Amsterdam.

During the tour they’ll be joined by special guest YG Marley, with more to be announced according to the official tour poster.

Ahead of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees tickets going on sale you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Lauryn Hill tickets

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 28 June via ticketmaster.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

In the US a Citi Cardmember Presale takes place from 10am on 25 June. To access this you’ll need to use your Citi card during checkout.

In the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on 26 June. This is available to those with the O2 mobile app, just head to the app and choose your preferred date to secure tickets early.

An artist presale takes place from 10am local time on 26 June. This can be accessed using the code ‘MLH‘ on Ticketmaster.. This is available across all dates of the world tour.

You can check your local listing below for more presale details, including venue presales.

What are the Lauryn Hill ticket prices?

More details will be confirmed as tickets are released in the upcoming presale.

It has been confirmed that tickets for her European shows start at € 67,20.

The tour begins in North America, before heading to the UK and Europe in late 2024.