Confidence Man announce UK tour dates and ticket details

Confidence Man have announced details of a headline UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The duo will embark on a tour in late 2024 in support of their upcoming album, 3AM (La La La).

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the tour from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 20 November in Norwich and head to the likes of Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Sheffield.

They’ll also perform dates in Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham, before finishing up the run with their biggest headline show to date at O2 Brixton Academy on 6 December.

You may like to watch

The tour will be in support of their upcoming third studio album, 3AM (La La La) which is due for release on 18 October.

It features the lead single “I Can’t Lose You”, which is accompanied by a music video that features band members, Janet Planet and Sugar Bones ride in a helicopter naked over the London skyline.

The LP follows up 2022’s Tilt, which reached number one on the UK Dance Albums chart and features singles “Holiday” and “Luvin U Is Easy”.

This weekend they’ll also perform at Glastonbury Festival including a set on the Other Stage, as well as hosting a club night, among other appearances across the event.

You can check out the group’s full tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They’re now available to buy from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Tickets are priced between £27.50-£35, plus booking fees.