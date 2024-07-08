Ed Sheeran announces European stadium tour dates for 2025

Ed Sheeran has announced details of a huge headline European tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take his Mathematics Tour to stadiums and outdoor venues across Europe next summer.

While announcing the tour dates, the singer also confirmed that the ongoing Mathematics Tour will come to an end in 2025.

He said: “Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven’t been to yet,” with more dates and venues to follow.

The 2025 European leg will begin on 30 May in Madrid, with dates planned for Marseille, Rome, Hamburg and Oslo.

He will then head to the likes of Zurich, Antwerp, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Dusseldorf across the summer.

It’s part of his ongoing tour, which began in 2022 and is in support of his albums, Equals and Subtract.

The LPs feature hit singles including “Bad Habits”, “Shivers” and “Eyes Closed”, which he plays alongside tracks from his back catalogue.

The tour is currently running across Europe including a number of festival dates, which has seen him headline Rock in Rio Lisboa and Pinkpop.

Ahead of Ed Sheeran tickets going on sale for his 2025 European tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

The newly announced European dates will go on general sale on sale 10 July, except the Rome date which goes on sale on 12 July.

There’s a number of confirmed presales taking place, with an O2 Priority sale taking place for all of the German tour dates and you can find out more at music.o2online.de/priority-tickets.

For the Rome date, fans can access presale tickets exclusively on Ticketmaster through the Mastercard Presale. This is available to Mastercard card holders and will be available from 12pm local time on 10 July.

For more information on tickets including presale details, you can check your local listing below.

After playing a number of outdoor and stadium shows in Europe this summer, the singer will continue his tour in 2025.