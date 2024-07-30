A deleted scene from sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place: Day One has indicated that Joseph Quinn’s character Eric was originally written as gay.

The prequel to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020), in which Earth has become overrun with vicious aliens that are highly sensitive to noise, stars Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o as Eric and Samira on the day of the extra-terrestrial invasion.

While the pair form a bond during the 2024 film after meeting in a flooded subway, little is revealed about Eric’s backstory, with the plot focused on terminal cancer patient Samira; but, in a new leaked deleted scene, it turns out that Eric may have been written as gay – or at least, not entirely straight.

In the scene, which takes place in Manhattan during a moment of respite for Samira and Eric, the former asks the latter why he was in the subway when they met shortly after the attack started.

Eric, who is dressed formally, replies that he was intending to take his own life just before things got loud (quiet).

“When I left home, I thought, ‘I can go anywhere.’ New York. That’s the place. I will be accepted in that city,” he explains.

“I grew up in a really small town, and my dad was… he had an idea of the sons that he wanted. And I wasn’t like that. Here, people didn’t really mind that part of me…”

The subtext there is – obviously – that the A Quiet Place: Day One character is gay, and not accepted by his family. But he continues to explain that New York was not much better.

“I was so lonely. And one day I woke up, and I just realised that I don’t have a home anywhere. I got really tired of feeling alone, and just bored of feeling alone. So I thought it would be easier not to live anywhere.”

The clip, which was originally posted to X but has now been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner, sat under the caption: “…deleted scene of Eric’s explanation of why he is living in New York and why he was in the subway on the day of the invasion has been released.

“It also hints at a major aspect of Eric’s character that’s not otherwise obvious in the film’s edit.”

A Quiet Place: Day One is debuting on streaming services Prime Video, Apple TV+ and elsewhere on Tuesday (30 July).

