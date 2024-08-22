I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical is heading to the West End – and this is how to get tickets.

The hit show, which is currently showing at Edinburgh Fringe, will run at London’s Criterion Theatre between 11 September and 12 October.

The Diana Vickers-fronted musical is set to play its final performance at Underbelly in Edinburgh on 26 August before its West End transfer.

The “uplifting true story” follows Paltrow’s infamous ski trial, as two worlds collide when the A-lister fights for justice.

The synopsis reads: “Retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, sues the Shakespeare in Love star for thousands after she supposedly ploughed into him.”

It features iconic moments from the trial including those questions about Taylor Swift, and the now famous whisper of “I wish you well” from Paltrow to Sanderson, that’s also inspired the show’s title.

While the fast-paced parody features future classics including “Do You Know Taylor?” and “I’m Gwynnocent” on it’s soundtrack.

It’s also been confirmed that the full Edinburgh cast is set to return for the West End run, including Vickers as Gwyneth, Marc Antolin as Terry, Tori Allen-Martin as Kristin and Idriss Kargbo as Judge Jude.

The production is directed by Shiv Rabheru and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with musical direction by Debbi Clarke.

You can find out how to get tickets, prices and more for I Wish You Well The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical in the West End below.

How do I get I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical Tickets?

They’re now available to buy from London Theatre Direct, with bookings available between 11 September and 12 October.

Theatregoers can choose from matinee and evening performances, with prices ranging between £25 / £40 / £60 with no extra fees.

To find out more and to book tickets for I Wish You Well head to londontheatredirect.com.