Raye announces intimate London show – and tickets are free

Raye has announced a one-off gig at an intimate London venue – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline an exclusive show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 23 September.

Announcing the show, the singer said: “I am so grateful to every single human being who chooses to listen to my music.

“I wanted to put on this Priority show with O2 as a thank you for all the love and support this year. It’s going to be a beautiful evening, lots of love and see you soon.”

There’s 750 pairs of tickets up for grabs for the intimate show, which will be available for free and exclusively via the O2 Priority app.

Fans can expect to hear material from her award-winning debut studio album, My 21st Century Blues.

The album features the likes of number one hit “Escapism”, “Flip a Switch”, “Worth It” and “The Thrill Is Gone”.

The LP went on to win British Album of the Year at the Brit Awards, while the singer also broke the record for the most nominations received by a single artist in a year, with seven in total.

She’s been touring the album across 2023 and 2024, with sold out shows across Europe, including her biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Arena.

The “One Night Only” show saw the singer perform the album in full alongside The Heritage Orchestra and the Flames Collective.

She’s also performed at the likes of Reading and Leeds, Sziget, Electric Picnic and Lollapalooza festivals across the summer and supported Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.

Ahead of tickets being released for her one-off show, you can find out how and when to enter the ballot for free tickets below.

How to get tickets for Raye at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire?

It’s been confirmed that there will be more than 750 pairs of tickets available to Virgin Media broadband and O2 mobile customers through O2 Priority.

Raye fans who have previously bought tickets to one of her shows through O2 Priority can access the ballot early via the app or the website now.

All other O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers can enter from 10am on Thursday, 29 August for their chance to get free tickets, also via the O2 Priority app and the website.

Plus, it’s been confirmed that a small number of meet & greet experiences will be available for those entering the ballot.