You can still get Taylor Swift tickets for the final Eras Tour shows in the US and Canada.

After finishing up the European leg of the tour, with an eighth and final show at London’s Wembley Stadium, the singer will bring the tour back to the US.

She’ll headline three nights at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on 18-20 October before performing in New Orleans and Indianapolis.

Swift will then take the Eras Tour to Canada for the first time – partly thanks to Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau – with six nights at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and three nights at Vancouver’s BC Place.

Taylor Swift will take The Eras Tour across the US and Canada in October, November and December. (TAS2024/Getty Images)

It will mark the first time fans in the US will get to see the added section for The Tortured Poets Department album.

This includes the likes of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”, “But Daddy I Love Him”, “Fortnight” and “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”.

This is, of course, alongside the huge three hour plus setlist featuring her greatest hits, fan favourites and deep cuts.

During her run in Europe she performed the likes of “I Did Something Bad”, “Getaway Car”, “You’re On Your Own Kid”, “Crazier” and so many more as part of the surprise song set.

Plus she also had a number of special guests in Europe including Florence Welch, Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Travis Kelce and Gracie Abrams.

Before the tour heads to the US and Canada for the final shows, you can find out everything you need to know about Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, dates and setlist below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Can I still get Taylor Swift tickets for her Eras Tour in the US and Canada?

Fans can get tickets through a number of resale options including Viagogo, which proved popular for European fans, where they snapped up affordable tickets for shows in the likes of Stockholm.

At the time of writing there’s availability across all shows in the US and Canada on Viagogo, including floor and tiered seating.

Prices vary for each date, but Viagogo highlights which date in each city is the cheapest ticket choice at the moment. Plus is also signifies which cities are “selling fast”. You can find out more at viagogo.com/taylorswift.com.

The official ticket seller for The Eras Tour was Ticketmaster. Fans signed up to access a code or be put on the waiting list to get tickets.

Similar to her shows in Europe, it’s likely that more tickets will be released closer to the shows on Ticketmaster, including cheaper side stage tickets.

So keep an eye out on your inbox and Taylor Swift’s Ticketmaster page for newly released tickets. Plus if you’re on the waiting list, check your inbox as fans taken off the waitlist will be sent a code.

18-20 October – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – Ticketmaster / Viagogo

25-27 October – New Orleans, Caesars Superdome – Ticketmaster / Viagogo

1-3 November – Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium – Ticketmaster / Viagogo

14-16 November – Toronto, Rogers Centre – Ticketmaster / Viagogo

21-23 November – Toronto, Rogers Centre – Ticketmaster / Viagogo

6-8 December – Vancouver, BC Place – Ticketmaster / Viagogo

What will The Eras Tour setlist be?

The setlist features fan favourites, deep cuts and greatest hits. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

This is the setlist for the singer’s recent shows across Europe, including the added The Tortured Poets Department section, which US fans didn’t get the first time round.

Fans can expect a similar set during her final Eras Tour dates in the US and Canada, as well as two (or more) surprise songs each night during the acoustic set.

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 minute version)

Speak Now

Enchanted

Reputation

…Ready for It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

folklore/evermore

cardigan

betty

champagne problems

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

majorie

willow

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him / So High School

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

Surprise Songs

surprise song one

surprise song two

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

To find out more about tickets for The Eras Tour head to Ticketmaster and Viagogo.