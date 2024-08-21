You can still get Taylor Swift tickets for the final Eras Tour shows in the US and Canada
You can still get Taylor Swift tickets for the final Eras Tour shows in the US and Canada.
After finishing up the European leg of the tour, with an eighth and final show at London’s Wembley Stadium, the singer will bring the tour back to the US.
She’ll headline three nights at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on 18-20 October before performing in New Orleans and Indianapolis.
Swift will then take the Eras Tour to Canada for the first time – partly thanks to Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau – with six nights at Toronto’s Rogers Centre and three nights at Vancouver’s BC Place.
It will mark the first time fans in the US will get to see the added section for The Tortured Poets Department album.
This includes the likes of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”, “But Daddy I Love Him”, “Fortnight” and “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”.
This is, of course, alongside the huge three hour plus setlist featuring her greatest hits, fan favourites and deep cuts.
During her run in Europe she performed the likes of “I Did Something Bad”, “Getaway Car”, “You’re On Your Own Kid”, “Crazier” and so many more as part of the surprise song set.
Plus she also had a number of special guests in Europe including Florence Welch, Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Travis Kelce and Gracie Abrams.
Before the tour heads to the US and Canada for the final shows, you can find out everything you need to know about Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, dates and setlist below.
Can I still get Taylor Swift tickets for her Eras Tour in the US and Canada?
Fans can get tickets through a number of resale options including Viagogo, which proved popular for European fans, where they snapped up affordable tickets for shows in the likes of Stockholm.
At the time of writing there’s availability across all shows in the US and Canada on Viagogo, including floor and tiered seating.
Prices vary for each date, but Viagogo highlights which date in each city is the cheapest ticket choice at the moment. Plus is also signifies which cities are “selling fast”. You can find out more at viagogo.com/taylorswift.com.
The official ticket seller for The Eras Tour was Ticketmaster. Fans signed up to access a code or be put on the waiting list to get tickets.
Similar to her shows in Europe, it’s likely that more tickets will be released closer to the shows on Ticketmaster, including cheaper side stage tickets.
So keep an eye out on your inbox and Taylor Swift’s Ticketmaster page for newly released tickets. Plus if you’re on the waiting list, check your inbox as fans taken off the waitlist will be sent a code.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour dates
- 18-20 October – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – Ticketmaster / Viagogo
- 25-27 October – New Orleans, Caesars Superdome – Ticketmaster / Viagogo
- 1-3 November – Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium – Ticketmaster / Viagogo
- 14-16 November – Toronto, Rogers Centre – Ticketmaster / Viagogo
- 21-23 November – Toronto, Rogers Centre – Ticketmaster / Viagogo
- 6-8 December – Vancouver, BC Place – Ticketmaster / Viagogo
What will The Eras Tour setlist be?
This is the setlist for the singer’s recent shows across Europe, including the added The Tortured Poets Department section, which US fans didn’t get the first time round.
Fans can expect a similar set during her final Eras Tour dates in the US and Canada, as well as two (or more) surprise songs each night during the acoustic set.
Lover
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
- Lover
Fearless
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
Red
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 minute version)
Speak Now
- Enchanted
Reputation
- …Ready for It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
folklore/evermore
- cardigan
- betty
- champagne problems
- august
- illicit affairs
- my tears ricochet
- majorie
- willow
1989
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
The Tortured Poets Department
- But Daddy I Love Him / So High School
- Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
- Down Bad
- Fortnight
- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
Surprise Songs
- surprise song one
- surprise song two
Midnights
- Lavender Haze
- Anti‐Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma
To find out more about tickets for The Eras Tour head to Ticketmaster and Viagogo.