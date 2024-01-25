Singer-songwriter Raye has officially made history as the most-nominated Brit Award artist in a single year, earning seven nominations.

It’s a particularly poignant win for the “Escapism” singer, who has openly documented the struggle she endured trying to get a major record label to finally release her record, before finally taking a leap and releasing it independently.

The album, My 21st Century Blues, dropped in February 2023, and successfully skyrocketed Raye to global stardom.

Raye was blown away by her record-breaking Brit nominations, but fans aren’t in the least surprised.

Raye has made history as the most-nominated Brit Awards artist in a single year.

The singer is in the running for Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year for her hit track “Escapism”, Best New Artist, Best Pop Act and Best R&B Act.

But perhaps the most meaningful for Raye – real name Rachel Keen – is the nomination for Mastercard Album Of The Year.

Raye’s My 21st Century Blues is up against Little Simz’s No Thank You, Young Fathers’ Heavy Heavy, J Hus’s Beautiful and Brutal Yard, and Blur’s The Ballad of Darren.

Her string of seven nominations puts her ahead of Robbie Williams, Craig David, and Gorillaz, who jointly held the previous record for six Brit nominations in a single year.

Reacting to the news, Raye took to Instagram to celebrate – and was joined by some very famous faces.

“7 NOMINATIONS @brits… best album nom I’m weak. And we broke a record,” she wrote, sharing the exciting news with followers.

Among the stars flooding Raye’s comments was Florence Pugh, who told her: “You are phenomenal my darling. Congratulations of everything that you are and being recognised for”

BBC Radio One presenter Clara Amfo agreed: “MORE than deserved,” while Halsey commented: “You’ve been That Girl for years. congratulations babe!!!!!”

And the one and only SZA chimed in: “It’s what the F*** YOU DESERVE!!! Your too incredible.”

Speaking to presenter Yinka Bokinni after landing her seven nominations, Raye told the Brits 2024 nominations livestream: “My eyes filled up with tears talking about this. It’s too much, it really is too much. The only way I can describe it is as a miracle, this is deep.

“A year and a half ago, as far as the industry is concerned, I was down and out. Never in my wildest dreams would I have been here again with seven Brit nominations.”

She added: “I know I’ve had some nominations in the past, which I’ve been so grateful for but this is a whole different thing, like Best Album? Are you sick man? It’s a joke.”

Other nominees up for a Brit Award this year include: Arlo Parks, Charli XCX, Jessie Ware, Mahalia, Miley Cyrus, boygenius, and Becky Hill.

The 44th annual Brit Awards will be held on 3 March 2024 and televised live on ITV1 and ITVX.