An incredibly queer adaptation of an incredibly queer book is under way, with transgender filmmaker Lilly Wachowski co-producing.

Hell Followed With Us, a dark-fantasy young adult (YA) novel written by Andrew Joseph White, is being developed into an animated feature after production company Trustbridge Entertainment bought the rights.

The novel, published in 2022, follows Benji, a 16-year-old trans boy who has escaped from the cult that raised him. After meeting a group of queer teens, he, with the help of new friend Nick, works to discover the beast hidden deep within him. The book was praised for its authentic representation of trans and autistic people, as well as its captivating story and suspense.

Bob Higgins, Trustbridge Entertainment’s president, told Deadline that it was a “no-brainer” to adapt the story into an “anime-inspired” feature.

“The gut-wrenchingly honest personal journey that is the heart of this story requires filmmakers with an authentic point of view to translate, and that is exactly what we’ve got with this dream team of producers and writers,” he said.

Lilly Wachowski will be working on the new dark fantasy. (Getty)

As part of her Anarchists United Foundation production company, Wachowski is set to co-produce alongside editor Sarah Marie Flores, who will be making her full-length-feature production debut.

Wachowski said she was “beyond thrilled” to be part of the project and was ready to adapt White’s “harrowing novel.”

Best-known as director of The Matrix, Wachowski went on to say: “Hell Followed With Us shines a much-needed light on the power of found family and the imperative to protect our LGBTQIA+ siblings in the fight against dogmatic hate.”

White, who also wrote The Spirit Bares Its Teeth, another dark-fantasy YA tale, this time set in 1883 London, said the team already has an “amazing vision.” He will be consulting on development and production, and added: “I can’t wait to bring the book’s rage at a transphobic world to a new audience, right when we need it.”

