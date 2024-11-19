The FBI has said it is aware of offensive messages, some threatening deportation, that have been sent to members of the Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ communities across the US.

High-school students have reportedly received similar messages and an FBI spokesperson said on Friday (15 November) that the wording was not identical in each text but included individuals being told they had been “selected to pick cotton on a plantation”.

The spokesperson went on to say: “Although we have not received reports of violent acts stemming from these offensive messages, we are evaluating all reported incidents and engaging with the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.

“We are also sharing information with our law enforcement partners and community, academia and faith leaders.”

The FBI has said it is aware of the texts which have been circulating.

LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD condemned the racist and homophobic messages, claiming the rise in prejudice stemmed from rhetoric voiced by public figures.

GLAAD chief executive Sarah Kate Ellis called on leaders and officials to speak out against behaviour which made “every American less safe”.

You may like to watch

Ellis continued: “These horrific texts come on the heels of a right-wing smear campaign that targeted and dehumanised transgender people. LGBTQ+ people and all marginalised people deserve safety and protection from dangerous and disgusting rhetoric and intimidation tactics.”

The FBI is urging anyone with information related to the messages, as well as recipients of the texts, to phone them on 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

“We encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and report threats of violence or anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement immediately, call their local FBI office, or submit a report,” the spokesperson said.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



