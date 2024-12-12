Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has revealed that she and Nick Cannon “are very much together” and have an open relationship.

The reality TV celebrity and the former America’s Got Talent host have a two-year-old son, Legendary Love. Cannon has 11 other children, including with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and models Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott.

Despite numerous media outlets claiming they “co-parent” Legendary, Tiesi has said that they are actually in a relationship. “I like to be very clear, we are very much together,” she told Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam’s Wednesdays podcast.

Tiesi continued: “Basically, he has other partners, and we’re just open and happy. That’s our thing.”

Asked how she would describe their relationship, Tiesi said: “People call it all kinds of s***. I call it, ‘I do what I want to do’. I’m not a jealous person, I don’t care about [that]. I don’t want a conventional relationship, I don’t want a full live-in person I’m responsible for. I’m responsible for my child.

“I feel this is probably, which is so crazy, the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue. Nothing.

“He’s the best dad and he’s so present. I’ve never asked this man to do something and he doesn’t do it.”

Going on to talk about their living situation, Tiesi added: “We both work and travel a lot but we spend multiple nights together, we have set nights. We go do our yoga all the time and we have the nights where we go put my son to bed.

“We have a full schedule. [Legendary] is obsessed with his dad and [it’s like]: ‘Excuse me, I’m here’.”

