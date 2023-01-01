Comedian Nick Cannon, who is expecting his 12th child, has proven that he has a sense of humour by responding to claims that he is “single-handedly populating the earth”.

But it seems Cannon has no plans of slowing down soon as in an interview with Andy Cohen he shared that he doesn’t plan on getting a vasectomy.

In the interview Cohen told Cannon he was “single-handedly populating earth”, and asked “what’s your plan? A vasectomy?”.

Cannon responded: “Is that what you want me to get? This is my body, my choice,” before he burst into laughter.

Nick Cannon responds to Andy Cohen telling him "you're single-handedly populating the earth. What's your plan? A vasectomy?":

"You want me to get a vasectomy? My body, my choice."



It follows the 42-year-old previously revealing he had been for a vasectomy consultation, following the birth of his eight child.

Addressing further claims that he is populating the earth Cannon took to Instagram to repost a widely shared meme. The posted image featured a range of people who all looked different but shared Cannon’s face.

Text on the meme stated: “National Geographic determined what Americans will look like in 2050, and it’s beautiful.”

Cannon responded to the meme, writing in the caption: “Wow! Everybody got jokes!”

Fans of Cannon also found humour in the joke but poked fun at how it could be true.

One person wrote: “I mean, it’s sort of accurate! Those babies will probably have a few children too!”

Another jested “We got jokes but u got all the kids,” while another wrote: “World population just turned 8 Billion today. Thanks Nick Cannon”.

Cannon’s post on 14 November came a day after he announced the birth of his 11th child Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, who is his third with Abby De La Rosa.

In a post dedicated to his newest child and his daughter’s mum Cannon wrote: “Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration.

“Thank you!! If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!”

Earlier this month Cannon announced he is currently expecting his 12th child which will be his second baby with model Alyssa Scott, one year after the death of their son, Zen, who died of a brain tumour at five months old.

In September, his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole, who is his first baby with model LaNisha Cole, was born. Two weeks after, the rapper announced the birth of his 10th child – Rise Messiah, his third child with model Brittany Bell.

