Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has let people in on her “secret” Las Vegas wedding to Australian singer G Flip.

Real estate agent Stause has never been shy about sharing the highs and lows of her love life, from her divorce from Smallville star Justin Hartley in 2019 to her controversial relationship with co-star and boss, Jason Oppenheim in 2021, before finally getting her fairytale ending with non-binary musician G Flip – real name Georgia Claire Flipo.

Stause shocked fans after coming out as queer last year during the highly anticipated Selling Sunset the Reunion where she told host Tan France that she had been seeing G Flip for about two months.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone,” she said at the time. “You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone [who’s] very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

The pair met at a Halloween party in 2021, according to People, and soon after Stause starred in G Flip’s music video “Get Me Outta Here”. The rest, as they say, is history.

Last week, Chrishell Stause admitted that they had tied the knot during an intimate wedding in Las Vegas, through an Instagram reel promoting G Flip’s new single “Be Your Man”.

The reel included photos and videos of the happy couple throughout their 12-month relationship, ending on a snap of the two kissing at their wedding, with Stause wearing a floor-length gown and holding a bouquet of flowers, while G Flip was dressed in a suit.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause wrote, with G Flip commenting: “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is [the] cutest little edit.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Stause said: “It was nice to keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it. Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it’s exciting because we get to live in it all over again.”

Stause, who shot to fame in the long-running US soap, All My Children, described it as “the best day of all time” and didn’t “want to hear people’s opinions” and unsolicited social media takes on their wedding, which led to the secrecy.

And much in the spirit of a queer Vegas wedding, she added: “It was very untraditional. Elvis was there, so it was great.”

As for what this relationship has taught her about her own sexuality, Stause is finally feeling “confident” and “proud” of her queer identity.

“In life, you go through this journey of figuring out who you are,” she explained. “And for some people, they figure it out a lot sooner than others. I definitely took a little longer. Now, I’m really confident and [I’m] able to be proud about the things I stand behind, whether that receives backlash or not.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty)

“I feel really strong and confident and I have a conviction of, you know, everyone should love who they want to love. I’m just coming into a new era.”

Given that G Flip will appear alongside her in the sixth season of reality show Selling Sunset, arriving on Netflix on 19 May, Chrishell Stause decided now was the right time to announce the news on their own terms.

“Going into season six, it’s one of those things where you don’t get to see a lot of us in some of the stuff that we shot,” she said. “It did feel like the right time for us so that you could watch [the show] through the right lens of, ‘This isn’t a fling, this is something really meaningful’.

“I wanted to validate our love and really feel like we let people know that this isn’t something silly, [or that] we’re just having fun. We have big plans for each other.

“I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is.

“Everyone is different, but for (G Flip), they really feel like they are a mix, and they identify on both sides of male, female… such a beautiful mix, and I think it’s probably why we [connected] on such a deep level so quickly.”