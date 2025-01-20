Vivek Ramaswamy, who was selected alongside Elon Musk to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, is expected to quit.

In November, Ramaswamy was appointed by Trump alongside “wonderful American” Musk, to co-lead the newly created efficiency department, which will operate outside of the government.

The department, referred to as DOGE, was created to offer the White House “advice and guidance.”

But, according to reports, Ramaswamy is already expected to step down from the position. It’s believed that he intends to announce a campaign for Ohio governor very soon, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur, who has described being trans as a “mental health disorder”, is expected to quit in response to friction between him and incoming agency staff, CBS News alleged.

People close to Musk have shared that the billionaire has undercut Ramaswamy for weeks out of frustrations with his lack of participation in heavy lifting.

Musk has already admitted that their promised target of cutting $2 trillion from the federal budget isn’t achievable, adding that the department has a “good shot at $1 [million]”.

Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to run for Ohio governor to replace Mike DeWine. This follows his attempt to rival Trump in the Republican presidential campaign last year, which ended with him dropping out in January 2024.

The Republican has centred his political brand on culture issues and has previously described the trans community as a “cult” and said he believes climate change is a “hoax”.

He has also has also railed against gender-affirming care for trans youth and published that he believes “there are two genders” and “the nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind”.

Harvard and Yale graduate Ramaswamy has limited political experience, but made millions in pharmaceuticals and biotech before writing a book in 2021 titled Woke, Inc, which raged against what he called the “modern woke-industrial complex”.

