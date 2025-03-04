Oscar-nominated gay actor Colman Domingo’s incredible story about how he met Raul, the man who was to become his husband, is attracting a lot of attention.

The Sing Sing star’s year-old recollection of meeting Raúl Aktanov, through Craigslist’s “Missed Connections”, is circulating online, and it will warm even the coldest heart.

How did Colman Domingo and Raul meet?

Colman Domingo and his husband Raúl Domingo at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IQsApHs8ll — archive dilfs (@archivedilfs) March 2, 2025

A year-old clip from The Graham Norton Show, which resurfaced on X/Twitter following Colman and Raul’s appearance together on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (2 March), has been liked more than 75,000 times.

In it, the actor said he was in a Walgreens store in Berkeley, California, in 2005, because he wanted to buy a face mask.

He recalled seeing someone “beautiful”, with long hair and a lip piercing, walking out of the drug store, a pharmacy much like Boots in the UK. “I see this guy and we look at each other,” he said.

The man was talking to a woman who was angry about something. The pair walked away but the man continued to look back.

‘Are you kidding me? That’s me!’

“I wave but he just keeps going. Then I’m dumbfounded and I end up in a Blockbuster across the street and don’t even know what I’m doing.”

Domingo noticed that it was 8.03pm and decided to return the next Sunday at the same time.

You may like to watch

Three days later, he was scanning Craigslist, considering posting a “Missed Connections” advert to try and find the mystery man, when he saw: “On page two… as I’m reading, I see: ‘Saw you outside Walgreens, Berkeley’.

“He had placed an ad for me just two hours earlier. I jumped up and was like: ‘Are you kidding? That’s me!’

‘I think I love you and you’re about to change my life’

The pair met up three days later and spent the night together.

“At 4 am, I couldn’t sleep,” the star told talk show host Graham Norton, “and I said: ‘I think I love you and you’re about to change my life’. We’ve been together for almost 19 years now.” Someone pass the tissues, please.

The couple got married in 2014.

people surprised by this, here's how colman met his husband 🥹 https://t.co/L97DZpUPwT pic.twitter.com/FMRzNKgxjR — kaeden 💚🩷 (@wandasitcoms) March 3, 2025

The viral clip gathered hundreds of comments, with one person saying”this makes me believe in love at first sight.” Another person added: “This is the living example of the saying that sometimes, what’s for you is for YOU. You won’t miss it and it won’t miss you because you are for each other.”

Last year, Domingo became only the second out gay man to be nominated for an Oscar, for his portrayal of a queer civil rights activist in Rustin. The first was British acting royalty Ian McKellen.

