‘Man with gun’ reported at iconic gay club in West Hollywood, police say

Los Angeles police are investigating after reports of a person with a gun inside West Hollywood gay bar The Abbey.

Bar security called the Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department early on Thursday morning (8 December), saying they had seen an armed person, ABC7 reported.

The suspect has not been found but officials told the outlet they can be seen with the weapon in surveillance footage from the bar.

Officials were on the scene “within seconds”, said the Department’s sergeant Joana Warren.

She said they have an “entertainment policing team” that was “always doing patrol checks at all the businesses on Sunset and Santa Monica [boulevards]”.

Nobody was hurt and it was unclear if the suspect made threats to anyone.

Officials told ABC7 detectives were working to see if anyone recognises the man in the security footage, but it would not be publicly released to avoid jeopardising the investigation.

CBS News Los Angeles reported from outside The Abbeyin West Hollywood on Thursday night, showing it open for business.

People gathered near Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to honour and remember the five people killed and at least 25 people wounded in a mass shooting. (Credit: Getty Images)

A number of patrons in West Hollywood spoke to raised concerns given how recent the event is after the mass shooting at gay nightclub Club Q, in Colorado Springs, last month.

Five people died in the shooting and many others were injured.

Cory Cooper said it was difficult not to worry when inside LGBTQ+ clubs and bars, but “unfortunately, it is kind of the world we live in right now”.

He questioned whether security at bars, including metal detectors or a pat-down, was needed.

Erika Repsch said she did not “live in fear” but was “definitely nervous” when she went out.

The Abbey has not made a public comment about the incident, but posted a video on social media in the early hours of Friday morning (9 December) showing a busy dance floor of people.

It also celebrated the Respect for Marriage Act being set to become law.